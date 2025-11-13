Kraemer, Gascon Embrace The Challenge With Canada's National Team

Making their national team debuts in an Olympic year, the pressure was palpable for both Eve Gascon and Caitlin Kraemer at the Rivalry Series with Team Canada.

Instead of shying away from those feelings, the University of Minnesota-Duluth teammates both leaned into the moment. Despite the pressure, being with Canada's national team is where they wanted to be.

"For me it was just about accepting this is the pressure and situations I wanted to be in," said Kraemer in a press conference upon returning to Minnesota-Duluth. "It's easy to be like I'm uncomfortable and kind of want to shy away. I just need to remind myself this is what I worked for, these are the people I want to be around, be at the level I want to play."

Kraemer played in both games for Canada. She's represented Canada on multiple occasions at the U-18 level, breaking goal scoring records previously held by Marie-Philip Poulin at the level. Kraemer is also the reigning NCAA national Rookie of the Year.

Gascon, the reigning WCHA Goaltender of the Year and a First Team All-American made Team Canada for the 2025 World Championships, but served as the team's third goalie throughout the tournament. Her start in the opening game of the Rivalry Series was her first game opportunity with Canada's senior national team.

"It was a really good experience, the nerves, the first game it was hard to stay focused at first, but I think after that you just have to play your games," Gascon said. "At the end of the day it's just hockey and we knew that we were able to be at that level."

Bringing The Lessons Learned Back To UMD

Playing in the tight WCHA where Minnesota-Duluth currently sits behind Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State in the national rankings, any advantage and positive experience is a benefit. Kraemer and Gascon intend to bring back their experiences, both on and off the ice, to benefit the Bulldogs this season and beyond.

"Learning from other players and for me other goalies was really fun and to be able to come back here and work on these things again it's really fun," Gascon said.

"Just taking stuff that we learned from these camps and at those games and bringing it here, it's only going to help our team more," said Kraemer.

Canada's national team features only three NCAA players in Gascon, Kraemer, and University of Minnesota defender Chloe Primerano. USA's roster is more NCAA heavy with players like Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden, and Laila Edwards from Wisconsin, Abbey Murphy from Minnesota, and Joy Dunne and Emma Peschel from Ohio State.