Lopušanová Headlines Next Wave Of Wisconsin Signings Heading To NCAA

NCAA women's hockey fans have been waiting for Nela Lopušanová's arrival since she grabbed global attention with her play at the U-18 World Championships. The Slovakian national team member is part of the University of Wisconsin's seven-player recruiting class for the 2026-27 season.

The group also includes American U-18 national team members Haley Box and Maddy Kimbrel, Canadian U-18 national team member Rosalie Tremblay, along with Shayla Beaudette, Emma Cerruti and Kayla Swartout.

"Looking at these seven recruits from top to bottom, it's one of our most skilled groups," Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson said.

"We've filled a lot of voids that we're losing next year; scoring, defensive toughness, goaltending. This bunch of players are respected by those below them, they all have a team first mentality and will come to the rink with smiles on their faces ready to compete."

As a two-time U-18 World Championship MVP, and current member of the Bishop Kearney Selects, Lopušanová remains the focal point of the group. She long ago identified Wisconsin as her school of choice.

"I chose Wisconsin because of their great education and outstanding athletics," said Lopušanová. "The community and culture is very welcoming and that's what drew me to this university."

"She's a very dynamic player, who'll get fans on their feet with her creativity," said Wisconsin's coaching staff. "She plays extremely well in all three zones and competes even when she doesn't have the puck. She's very creative but also understands the game very well utilizing great experience with Slovakia in the World Championships."

Tremblay was recently named MVP at the Canadian U-18 national championships leading Quebec to their first ever national title. Box is a two-time member of USA's U-18 national team earning gold and silver and will return to the tournament for a third time this season. Kimbrel also has a silver with Team USA and will be back in 2026.