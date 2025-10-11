Minnesota Making Major Gains In Recruiting

NCAA recruiting continues to revolve around an septet of programs nationally. In the WCHA, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth grab a lions share of talent globally, with programs including Clarkson, Cornell, and Colgate taking the best and brightest in the east.

There are always exceptions with other programs from Northeastern to Quinnipiac, St. Lawrence, and Penn State often finding their own diamonds. But overall, it's a competition among a small group of powerhouse programs to attract and retain the best players in college hockey.

One of those programs, the University of Minnesota, who has always been among the leaders in the pack, has taken a few strides closer to the front and by the time their 2027-28 recruits arrive, the program could be pushing aside Wisconsin and Ohio State for WCHA supremacy.

2027-28 Class A Start Studded Group

There's no denying the talent Minnesota will welcome in 2027-28. It's a cohort including forwards Adrianna Milani and Annabelle Lovell, widely considered two of the top players in their class globally. Milani is the most dynamic 2009 born forward out there, starring for Canada's U-18 national team, and Lovell is close behind with USA's U-18 team.

The gem of Minnesota's group could be their continued ability to pull world-class defenders to the program with their successful commitment from Canada's Megan Mossey. Mossey is the best 2009 born defender in North America at the moment and she's been completely dominant against older competition on both sides of the puck for the Etobicoke Dolphins, and will be a central figure on Canada's U-18 national team.

A Continuation To Recent Successes

Getting Chloe Primerano to the University of Minnesota was a huge victory for the program, but she's not alone. This year Minnesota will watch Abbey Murphy turn pro, and there's a lineup behind her of top players who will soon make the move. When the talented 2027-28 class enters, Primerano will be in her own draft year as a senior, and other recent additions like Tereza Plosova, Sienna D'Allesandro, Hannah Clark, Layla Hemp, Gracie Graham, and Bella Fanale will still be in the mix. Fanale has emerged as perhaps the top rookie in the NCAA this season and should receive consideration for monthly honors both in the WCHA and nationally.

Minnesota will also gain Maddie McCullough and Rachel Piggott, Etobicoke and Canadian teammates of Milani and Mossey's, as well as Sloane Hartmetz, who is a top performer on the blueline for USA's U-18 national team next year.

Looking At The Competition

While Minnesota has won some battles, winning the war remains the ultimate goal, and Wisconsin and Ohio State continue to find stars to keep their evergreen contention going. Among the players who will join Wisconsin in the coming seasons are Nela Lopusanova, Haley Box, and Chyna Taylor, while Ohio State has top blueliner Kate Veil coming in, along with this year's dynamic group of European national team stars.