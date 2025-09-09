NCAA Conference Set To Permit High Sticking Pucks With Experimental New Rule

The WCHA, women's hockey's top NCAA conference, is set to implement an experimental new for the 2025-26 season. The "unlimited high-sticking rule" will allow players to play the puck with their stick at any height, including to score goals.

"Players will be allowed to play the puck with their stick, at any height, during regulation play," WCHA commission Michelle McAteer told The Hockey News.

Players will not be permitted to high stick pucks during shootouts or penalty shots, and any attempt to high stick a puck that results in contact with a player warranting a penalty, will be called.

"There is a strong interest in this concept from the coaches, and it has been discussed for years," said McAteer. "Many believe it's a skill that can increase scoring chances and puck possession time. We anticipate we will see this utilized in the offensive zone for tips and redirects to increase scoring chances. Also, players will likely try to bat pucks down that are being flipped out of the defensive zone and through neutral ice. "

The WHCA will collect data and video on the implementation of the experimental rule throughout the season to be shared with coaches and the WCHA's rules committee at the end of the season.

The WCHA is widely considered the top NCAA women's hockey conference with Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Minnesota-Duluth winning 21 of the 24 NCAA national championships all-time, including Wisconsin and Ohio State winning the past six titles. Wisconsin is the reigning national champions.

Deviation From The Norm

The rule change is an innovative deviation from the norm not only in other leagues, but within the NCAA itself.

For example, in the PWHL, a league which has instituted several innovative rules from the "No Escape" to the "Jailbreak" and the re-implementation of body checking into women's hockey, high sticking a puck above the crossbar for a goal, and above shoulder height for any other purpose, remains prohibited.

The PWHL's Rule 82.1 reads "Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited." PWHL rule 82.3 looks at the league's definition of a "high stick" resulting in a goal stating "When an attacking player causes the puck to enter the opponent’s goal by contacting the puck above the height of the crossbar, either directly or deflected off any player or Official, the goal shall not be allowed."

In those scenarios in the WCHA, no stoppage would be called and the goal would be allowed unless contact with an opposing player is made with the high stick resulting in a penalty.

Potential For Offensive Uptick

While players may defensively be able to bat pucks down in the neutral zone, the biggest potential impact of the new rule is in increased scoring chances and goals in the offensive zone. Seeing goals challenged and reviewed for potential high sticks and tips is common in hockey, but now, players will be able to redirect high point shows, or knock down high rebounds to score.

The main challenge for WCHA players might come during non-conference play at when the schedule flips to the postseason. In order to adhere to rules governing the NCAA national championships, WCHA teams will revert to traditional rules for playoffs and the national tournament.

Should the WCHA's experiment increase offense without a significant uptick in high sticking infractions, this rule could be on the table for other NCAA conferences next season, and could be a rule the PWHL looks at as well.