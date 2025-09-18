Newcomers Look To Bring Minnesota-Duluth's Winning History To The Present

The University of Minnesota-Duluth won the first formal NCAA women's national title in 2001. They retained the title in 2002 and 2003, and won yet again in 2008 and 2010.

Since then however, Minnesota-Duluth has not won a national championship. They came close in 2022 upsetting second ranked Minnesota and third ranked Northeastern before falling 3-2 in the final to Ohio State.

For Minnesota-Duluth head coach Laura Schuler, she's optimistic this year's group will continue to move the program toward a return to that era.

"Super excited about our team this year," said Schuler. "I think we have a really good mix of veteran players and newcomers. Most of our, the majority of our returners all played in significant roles for us last year. So it's great to have that continuity and that familiarity with in terms of like our system play and how we want to play as Bulldogs. That's really exciting."

Minnesota-Duluth sent a large number of players to the pros this year via the PWHL Draft including Nina Jobst-Smith, Olivia Mobley, Clara Van Wieren, Olivia Wallin, and Hanna Baskin. They join the long list of Minnesota-Duluth alumni in the PWHL. Only one however, 37-year-old Jocelyne Larocque, won a national championship with the program in 2008 and 2010.

But Minnesota-Duluth is excited about their roster, both the returnees and incoming players.

"I think we did really well in the transfer portal," said Schuler. "Four of the five individuals that we brought in this year all have international playing experience. So of those four, I would say, you know, that's just speaks to their level of talent."

Among those incoming veterans are Finnish national team member Krista Parkkonen and Swedish national team member Thea Johansson, along with Ashley Messier, who has represented Canada at the U-18 and national development levels, and Josie St. Martin who comes from Ohio State and was a top scorer for USA's U-18 national team. They join a strong group of returning players including Canadian national team goalie Eve Gascon, forwards Caitlin Kremer and captain MaryKate O'Brien, and defenders Ida Karlsson and Tova Henderson, among others.

Schuler is excited for the experience and skill their new players, including incoming recruits like Madison Burr, Linnea Natt Och Dag and Ella Pukala will bring to the mix.

"The maturity that they're able to bring to our team this coming year, and then additionally, when I think about our newcomers, just really exciting. They have really adjusted to the pace of our play extremely well. I've been really, really impressed in our practices."

MaryKate O'Brien will don the captain's "C" this season for the Bulldogs coming off a summer where she represented USA at the Collegiate Series and entering her PWHL Draft year. She echoed Schuler's excitement for the incoming group of players, and the positive potential their program has.

"Not just adjusting to the pace of play, but they've really adjusted to our culture extremely well," O'Brien said of the newcomers. "We've done some team bonding experiences, a number of them already, because we do have a lot of new people this year. And that has gone extremely, extremely well. So super excited about our team this year. And I'm really looking forward to continuing to see how we continue to come together."