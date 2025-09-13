Nipissing Captain Abby Lunney Leading the Way in USports

The USports preseason has just begun, and one name to watch is Nipissing University forward Abby Lunney. The Newmarket, Ontario native is heading into her third season in North Bay, and with the Lakers looking to make a push in a competitive OUA field, Lunney's mix of skill and leadership makes her a player fans won't want to miss.

Before joining Nipissing, Lunney spent four seasons with the Central York Panthers in the Ontario Women's Hockey League, capping off her junior career with a 38-point final season. That experience in junior gave her the speed, skill and confidence to make an immediate impact at the university level, where she scored 23 points in 28 games, earning 2024 OUA Rookie of the Year honours, as well as a spot on the All-Rookie Team.

Her game is built on speed, strength, and finishing ability. She can get to pucks first, battle through traffic to protect the puck, and convert chances with a quick, accurate shot. Lunney reads the ice well, anticipates plays, and knows how to create space for herself and her teammates. Her ability to perform under the brightest of lights has been clear since helping Canada win gold at the 2023 U-18 Women's World Championships, where she recorded four points in five games.

Now wearing the "C," Lunney leads through her work ethic and consistency, setting the tone for her teammates both on the ice and in how she carries herself off it. For a Lakers team with playoff expectations, that mix of production and leadership is exactly what they need to compete at the top of the OUA.

From dominating at the junior level to stepping into the captaincy at Nipissing, Abby Lunney has built a track record that makes her one of the most exciting players to watch this upcoming season. Fans can learn more of her story, approach to the game, and what drives her on Episode 29 of the Rinkside Rundown podcast below.