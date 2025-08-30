Penn State will host Robert Morris in a historic outdoor game for both programs on January 31 at the 106,572 seat Beaver Stadium.

Dubbed the Hockey Valley Doubleheader, the event will also feature a men's hockey game between Penn State and Michigan State.

“This is a historic moment for Penn State Hockey, our fans and the entire Penn State community,” said Penn State's vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Peter Kraft. “To bring the excitement of college hockey to Beaver Stadium is truly special. Having our men’s program face a premier Big Ten opponent in Michigan State and our women’s program face Robert Morris on this stage reflects the incredible growth and national profile of Penn State Hockey and provides an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans. We can’t wait to see Hockey Valley come alive in Beaver Stadium."

For Robert Morris, it's a unique opportunity to showcase their Pennsylvania based program that continues to improve after a brief hiatus.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our program and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes," said Head Coach Logan Bittle. "Playing in an iconic venue like Beaver Stadium against a great conference opponent like Penn State is something that will create lasting memories and put our team on a fantastic stage."

Both teams play in the rebranded Atlantic Hockey America conference which will grow this season adding NCAA women's hockey's 45th program at the University of Delaware.

Penn State also features a cohort of probable PWHL Draft picks for 2026 including top five prospect Tessa Janecke, as well as prospects including Katelyn Roberts, Madelyn Christian, Kendall Butze, Katie DeSa, and Leah Stecker.