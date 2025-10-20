Primerano, Petrie Suspended Following End Of Game Brawl Between Ohio State And Minnesota

The WCHA today announced supplemental discipline for two players following an end of game bench clearing brawl between Ohio State and Minnesota's women's hockey programs.

Minnesota's Chloe Primerano and Ohio State's Jordyn Petrie were both suspended for a game.

"The WCHA does not support fighting and acts of aggression that result in player safety concerns and reflect poorly on our league," WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer said in a statement. "In addition to the penalties that have already been assessed, the WCHA has identified that Minnesota's Chloe Primerano and Ohio State's Jordyn Petrie escalated the events. They each receive a 1 game suspension and will sit out their next contest."

Minnesota won the game 6-3 but following the final whistle a scuffle broke out seeing punches thrown and players taken to the ice.

Watch the full incident below: