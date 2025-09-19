St. Thomas Looks To Jump Into Elite Company With First Full Class Now In House

For the first time in their NCAA Division 1 history, St. Thomas is set to enter with a full roster, from seniors to incoming rookies of players they recruited since making the move to the D1 level. They're also now eligible, after the waiting period, to compete at the national championships for the first time.

"We want to be one of the most competitive programs in the country, that's what I would say," said head coach Bethany Brausen. "As we look into this year we feel really excited and confident about our ability to jump into that space."

It's a tall task for the University of St. Thomas playing in the powerhouse WCHA against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Minnesota-Duluth, annually ranked among the top teams in the nation.

St. Thomas returns four of their top five scorers from last season, and also made some significant additions through the transfer portal. Those players include twins Jenessa Gazdik and Julianna Gazdik who were two of Minnesota State's top players last season, and goaltender Julia Minotti from Clarkson.

"With all of our returning players and now incomers as well, just projecting what we're really hopeful will be a jump year for St. Thomas," said Brausen.

While wins and losses are the ultimate measure, facing the challenge of the strong WCHA competition, there are other measures to success St. Thomas will follow as well.

"Certainly in our league we are up against the best competition in the entire country every single weekend," she said.

St. Thomas will also have a new arena to play in and new facilities this season in October. They're all signs of progress for St. Thomas.