There's Fuel In Ohio State's Fire To Again Face Wisconsin This Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes were 18.9 seconds away from their second straight NCAA women's hockey national title against Wisconsin. That's when Kirsten Simms scored on a penalty shot to tie the game at 3-3 with under 20 seconds to go. Then, only 2:49 into overtime, Simms scored again and in the span of a few minutes, Ohio State went from looking destined for a title, to heartbreak.

"The team's been workking all summer, obviously we're motivated to get back out there, ready to go, just putting the work in and getting ready. With the way last season went it just adds fuel to the fire for this year," said Buckeyes leader Jocelyn Amos.

Wisconsin and Ohio State have found themselves in a back and forth for WCHA and NCAA supremacy in recent seasons, and Ohio State will look to continue that fight, albeit this season against a Wisconsin team picked to finish atop the standings yet again.

Amos herself will play a crucial role in the process returning as Ohio State's second leading scorer coming off a year in which she scored 27 goals and 52 points in 40 games, trailing only American national team member Joy Dunne.

While there are games on the schedule to get through first, Amos has one opponent circle on her calendar.

"Obviously home opener is a big one or the first game of the season, but I think we're looking at the first game we have against Wisconsin is going to be the one on our mind," said Amos. "We've got some games to go before we get there so we'll focus on those but that one will be a big one when the time comes."

It's on the mind over everyone at Ohio State. It's a reason coach Nadine Muzerall believes her roster returned more fit and ready than ever.

"18.9 seconds," she said. "There's a vendetta for that, the girls took that to heart and came in really strong for the season."