U Sports National Championships To Get National Broadcast Exposure

The U Sports women's hockey national championships will get national exposure in 2026 after U Sports announced that CBC TV and CBC Gem will broadcast the women's final on March 22, 2026, and that the rest of the tournament will also be broadcast on CBC Sports' digital platforms including CBC Gem and YouTube.

For the second straight season, the Women's Hockey Championship will be hosted in the Waterloo Region in Ontario.

“We are excited to welcome the nation back to Waterloo Region for the 2026 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship," said Ari Grossman, Tournament Chair from the University of Waterloo.

"Hosting this event is an incredible opportunity to showcase both the talent of our student-athletes and the spirit of our community. Having the gold medal game broadcast on CBC ensures that fans across Canada will experience the skill, speed, and determination that define U SPORTS hockey.”

“Playing for a national championship is something we all dream about and knowing that our game will be on CBC across the country makes it even more special," said Waterloo forward Carly Orth. "It’s a chance to show Canadians the level of skill, speed, and intensity in U SPORTS hockey — and to inspire the next generation of players who want to balance both school and sport.”

“CBC’s support for Canadian university sport demonstrates the growing appetite to celebrate our student-athletes on the biggest stage," said Pierre Arsenault, Chief Executive Officer of U Sports.

"These championships not only spotlight the very best hockey talent in Canada but also highlight the academic and leadership success that defines the U SPORTS experience. Our student-athletes are building futures both on the ice and in their careers — and we’re proud to share those stories with Canadians.”

Both the Men's and Women's national tournaments will open March 19, 2026.