Wisconsin Plans To Find Strength Through Adversity Of Olympic Year

You'd be hard pressed to find a team on the planet sending the talent the University of Wisconsin Badgers' women's hockey team will to the 2026 Olympics. That statement stands at both the NCAA and professional levels.

In 2022, Badgers forward Lacey Eden and incoming rookie Caroline Harvey were both named to Team USA winning silver medals. In 2026, Wisconsin's group of Olympians could swell to include Harvey, Eden, Laila Edwards, Ava McNaughton, Kirsten Simms, and Adela Sapovalivova, all of whom represented their country at the 2025 World Championships.

"It's going to be an interesting year because of the Olympic cycle and some teams are going to have to deal with some things as far as players coming and going," said Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson, who was a player for USA's Miracle on Ice team that won Olympic gold in 1980.

For Wisconsin, that process has already started with players missing time to train with their national programs as Wisconsin's own training began.

"As we go through the year, the better job we do of handling those situations off the ice, the better job we'll be able to do things on the ice. So we look forward to the challenges that present not only ourselves as a coaching staff, but I think our players and our team as a whole."

It's adversity that the reigning national champions are prepared to face. They've faced adversity in big games before, but Wisconsin's fluctuating roster this season, which could see the heart of their roster absent for stretches, including the month-long Olympic period in February, will be another challenge to face.

"You know, how can we come collectively together as a team, knowing that there's going to be a bunch of different adversities as we go through this season?" asked Johnson. "So it'll be a new experience for our coaching staff. It's certainly be a new experience for the players that are going to be part of our team. And so that's the challenge. So one day at a time."

For Johnson, the focus will be on off ice preparation, fitness, and managing the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of players who are competing not only for another national title, but for an Olympic roster spot, and to impress PWHL scouts. The biggest part for his group, however, is to be prepared for the "elephant in the room," which will be the rotating cast of players coming in and out of their locker room, changing roles, and dealing with the highs and lows of international competition.

"As I mentioned, what we do off the ice is probably going to be more important than what we do on the ice this year to have a successful year," he said. "Our first meeting with the group was, you know, talking about, I call it, 'the elephant in the room.' It's definitely there. And so I think if you can have a conversation and be transparent about it, you have a better chance to handle it. Because, you know, there'll be times in the season that, you know, we're going down a nice smooth highway and, things are looking good and everybody's feeling good and then you know somebody's going to step left or right and jump on a landmine and some things are going to blow up."

There'll be some adversity come our way and if we're willing to work together, help each other out, you know put the team ahead of your individuals, you have a chance to you know become a team that's willing to sacrifice some things in the betterment of the entire group and if we do a good job in that space I think what the product will look like on the ice will be much better and stronger."

Strangely enough, one of the first hurdles Johnson expects to traverse is the lingering effect of success. Last year Wisconsin trailed Ohio State 3-2 with 18.9 seconds left in the third period. Just over three minutes later on back-to-back goals by Kirsten Simms, the Badgers were national champions. That type of success and win, according to Johnson, can have the opposite to intended impact.

"Success can can hinder future success and so, as much as everybody enjoyed what happened last year, this is a new season."

Picked again to lead not only the WCHA, but the nation, Wisconsin will have a target on their backs. And depending on when teams face the Badgers, whether it's during a period where many of their stars are absent or trying to reintegrate into the lineup, will make a major difference.

Luckily for Wisconsin, they boast some of the best depth in the nation, but another national title is far from guaranteed, especially in a season as unpredictable as 2025-26 is shaping up to be.















