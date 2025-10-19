Wisconsin Wins 2025 Icebreaker In Schenectady

Wisconsin shutout Union College 4-0 in the Icebreaker women's hockey final Saturday in Schenectady, New York.

Outshooting Union 54-15, the Badgers got goals from Cassie Hall, Kelly Gorbatenko, and a pair from Lacey Eden.

Monja Wagner made 50 saves for Union in the loss, while Ava McNaughton stoped all 15 she faced earning her third shutout of the season with Wisconsin.

To get to the final, Wisconsin beat Vermont 8-1 with Gorbatenko, Hall, and Caroline Harvey each scoring a pair. Union beat Saint Anselm 7-5 in a high scoring affair.

In the consolation game, Vermont defeated Saint Anselm 3-1.

Oona Havana, Julia Mesplede, and Stella Retrum scored for Vermont, while Kismet Dogan has the Saint Anselm goal.