10 Players In The DFEL To Watch This Season

The DFEL is Germany's top professional women's hockey league. The league, which this season will include only five teams, features four top German clubs, as well as Hungary's HK Budapest.

Last season ECDC Memmingen won the title defeating HK Budapest, with Hungarian national team members Maddie Leidt and Hayley Williams finishing 1-2 in league scoring with Nara Elia of Memmingen finishing third.

The league has become not only the main loop for Germany's national team players, but it's also a destination for international players. Boston Fleet forward Laura Kluge spent the bulk of last season in the DFEL prior to signing with the Toronto Sceptres, and Montreal Victoire goalie Sandra Abstreiter is also an alumni of the league.

With the 2025-26 season slated to kick off on September 20, here's a look at 10 players to watch in the DFEL this season.

Júlia Matejková, F, ECDC Memmingen

There's been a lot of movement this offseason among Slovakian national team players as the nation continues to ramp up their development and find new avenues for competitiveness. Matejková is making the move from Finland to the ever-strengthening DFEL this year with the league's back-to-back-to-back champions.

Alexandra Huszak, F, HK Budapest

There's nothing like the intrigue of the only player signed to a contract with a DFEL team who will also be attending a PWHL training camp this Fall. Huszak is the offensive leader for Hungary's senior national team, and the veteran

Shani Rossignol, F, Mad Dogs Mannheim

Originally recruited by Ohio State where she played one season, Rossignol recently completed a strong U Sports career graduating from the University of Moncton. Rossignol is a player who could draw interest from better leagues next season.

Lili Hajdu, D, HK Budapest

The 16-year-old will be one of the youngest full time contributors in the league, and given the growth Hajdu displayed this season, including appearing at both the World Championships and Olympic Qualifiers for Hungary. Hajdu has yet to produce much offensively among women, which will be an aspect of her evolving game to watch.

Mira Seregely, F, HK Budapest

It's not the top destination league for former NCAA Division 1 players, but Seregely is returning to play for her hometown team in Budapest, after four consistent seasons at the University of Maine. Of the 10 past and present Hungarian players to compete in the NCAA, Seregely turns pro as the nation's all-time leading scorer at the NCAA level.

Nara Elia, ECDC Memmingen

A bullish player in the NCAA, Elia has continued to be a highly productive player in Europe spending two seasons in Sweden with Linkoping before winning back-to-back titles with Memmingen. She'll look to make it three and again challenge to be one of the top scorers in the league this year.

Franziska Feldmeier, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin

Looked to play in North America this year, Feldmeier is one of Germany's most consistent forwards. She can compete with and against the best, and will be looking to ramp up her game in time for the Olympics.

Daria Gleißner , D, ECDC Memmingen

Germany's national team captain is a veteran of the league, and game. Gleißner has been a member of Germany's top team since 2012

Ronja Hark, D, ECDC Memmingen

One of the best young defenders for Germany, Hark finds ways to get pucks through traffic, she competes and she is a good decision maker. At 22, Hark is still getting better.

Charlott Schaffrath, D, ECDC Memmingen

The 19-year-old blueliner and her six-foot frame continue to get better each year. She's asserted herself on Germany's national team, and is showing growth offensively.

Other Players To Watch

Carina Strobel, D, ECDC Memmingen; Reka Debasi, F, HK Budapest; Franciska Kiss-Simon, D, HK Budapest; Maya Roy, D, ERC Ingolstadt; Anastasia Gruß, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin; Jule Schiefer, F, ECDC Memmingen; Nicola Hadraschek-Eisenschmid, F, ECDC Memmingen