10 Players To Watch In The EWHL This Season

The EWHL is perhaps Europe's most important league to the continued growth and development of women's hockey globally. The league features teams in Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Austria, Poland, and Kazakstan. With six nations involved, including national team players from each of those countries, this league has the potential to be a key to the global development of several European program.

The league, like others, has seen the calibre improve in recent years. The EWHL has many hidden gems who have stayed in their home nations, and other young players who are destined for the NCAA. Here's a look at 10 players to watch in the EWHL during the 2025-26 season.

Olivia Atkinson, F, MAC Budapest

Back in the day, Atkinson played on a powerhouse McGill team alongside Melodie Daoust, Jade Downie-Landry, and she twice led the team in goals. She also spent a season in the CWHL with the Montreal Canadiennes on a roster including Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Erin Ambrose, and Emerance Maschmeyer, among others. All those other names to state that Atkinson can hang with the best, and she's established herself as one of the EWHL's best over the last four seasons.

Kylie Aquaro, F, EV Bolzen Eagles

One of the top players not selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Aquaro will play alongside many members of Italy's national team with EV Bozen Eagles. She scored 30 points last season with RIT in the NCAA and had strong advanced statistics. She should be a star in the EWHL.

Selma Luggin, G, SKN Sabres St. Pölten

She's bounced between leagues but has had success in the SDHL and DFEL, as well as internationally where Luggin and her sister Magdelena share crease duties for Austria's national team. This included Selma Luggin winning Best Goaltender at the 2023 Division 1A World Championships, and last year again winning Best Goaltender while helping Austria earn historic promotion to the top group.

Sara Confidenti, F, KSV Neuberg Highlanders

Confidenti has been playing in the EWHL for 15 years with a brief detour into Switzerland, which as a 27-year-old veteran, you can do the math. Her role in the league from a young call up to a standout star however, has drastically changed. Her presence in the league has also been crucial for her national team, Slovenia, as Confidenti is a top forward both in the EWHL, and in international competition.

Laura Nagy, D, SKN Sabres St. Pölten

Nagy is a teenage member of Austria's national team and spent the last three seasons playing for Newark Ironbound in the USA. She's slated to play NCAA hockey for Long Island University, but will spend some time in the EWHL with St. Pölten first. She's the next in a line of young players coming out of this league to the NCAA. She'll be joined soon by players like Ema Tothova who played in the EWHL last season before a sojourn this year in the SDHL that will culminate in a spot with Ohio State in 2026-27.

Janka Hlinka, F, HK PSRZ Bratislava

Slovakia's veteran leader played NCAA Division III hockey before a stint in the PHF. Last season she was a driving force for Bratislava, and nearly got Slovakia into the top division of the World Championships. This will be a big year for Slovakia and Hlinka if they want to bring the program to new heights.

Lauren Nicholson, F, Aisulu Almaty

After three seasons with Ausulu Almaty, Nicholson has established herself as a top player in the EWHL. The Toronto Metropolitan University alumni has played a bullish and physical game since minor hockey and her offensive numbers continue to grow. She's a force in this league.

Antonia Matzka, D, SKN Sabres St. Pölten

A key member of Austria's national team that earned promotion to the top group of the World Championships, Matzka is a steady two-way defender with both NCAA and PHF experience in North America. She could step into a league like the SDHL and thrive, but the 26-year-old is instead playing at home and continues to show herself as one of the top defenders in Europe.

Kristen Guerriero, D, EV Bolzen Eagles

Along with defenders Jacquie Pierri and Leonie Philbert, this is a defensive group that will be hard to rival in the league. Guerriero joined Italy's national team last year for the World Championships and will be a key component of their Olympic team. She didn't produce much offensively in the NCAA with St. Lawrence, but in her past three seasons playing in Hungary, Switzerland, and Italy, Guerriero's output has become a key to her game.

Anna Fairman, F, Aisulu Almaty

Coming out of five season in the NCAA with Robert Morris and Long Island University, Fairman should thrive in the EWHL. She also spent a season playing with China's KRS Vanke Rays in Russia in 2022 and represented China at both the Olympic Games and World Championships that season. Fairman had her best offensive season by far last year with LIU, and should be one of the league leaders this year with Kazakhstan's entry inthe league.

Other Players To Watch:

Leonie Philbert, D, EV Bolzen Eagles; Noémi Zoé Takács, G, MAC Budapest; Jacquie Pierri, D, EV Bolzen; Emilia Leskovjanska, D, HK PSRZ Bratislava; Charlotte Wittich, D, SKN Sabres St. Pölten; Ashley Taciuk, F, SKN Sabres St. Pölten; Meaghan Chittick, D, SKN Sabres St. Pölten; Jaime Magoffin, F, SKN Sabres St. Pölten.