Canada Aims To Repeat As Champions At The 2026 IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship

The 2026 IIHF U-18 Women's World Championships kicks off on January 10, 2026, in Membertou, Nova Scotia, and will see Canada in search of a repeat following their dominant performance in last year's tournament, going 3-0, defeating the Americans 3-0 to take home gold. Despite taking home silver last year, the Americans have won this tournament nine times over its history, followed by Canada, which has eight wins.

On the ice, the roster features many returning players, including Rachel Piggott, Maddie McCullough, Kate Viel and Adrianna Milani. There are some notable omissions this year as players have graduated from the program, including Stryker Zablocki, Maxine Cimoroni, and Chloe Primerano.

This year's roster will also feature a new trio in goal, led by Etobicoke's Maija St-Pierre, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School's Rowan Houweling and Canimex's Lea-Rose Charrois. Despite being new to the roster this year, each brings a wealth of experience and skill, which should make the goaltending on this team very exciting to watch.

The OWHL U22 Elite will once again be well represented at this year's tournament, with 14 total players on the roster, each of whom will be looking to help Canada stay golden for a second straight year. Here's a list of six to pay close attention to:

Adrianna Milani, F, Etobicoke Dolphins

Creating a list like this just wouldn't be complete without starting with Milani, as the dynamic forward, who will be heading to the University of Minnesota next year, has the creativity, hockey IQ, and stick-handling abilities to take over just about any game. Through 17 games in the OWHL, Milani is averaging 1.94 points per game and has once again showcased her disciplined play, amassing only six penalty minutes this season. She's set to join the University of Minnesota a year early next season.

Maggie Hughson, F, Nepean Wildcats

The Ottawa native has been here before and seen success, finishing last year's tournament with seven points through six games. Hughson is as reliable as they come, and knows how to distribute the puck, just as effectively as put it in the net. She's also clutch, whether on special teams or when the game is on the line, and is exactly the type of player a team wants on the ice with gold on the line.

Aurora Matt, D, Durham West Lightning

Matt may not be a name that jumps out on the scoresheet every game, but it's the little things she does so well that can help open up the game, create chances, and win games. She has a strong hockey IQ and sees the game at a very high level, able to slow down the game to make the right play to exit the zone. Her ability to defend through good body positioning is one of her top assets, but she's also able to score points, as she has 21 through the league's 23 games.

Caileigh Tiller, F, Burlington Barracudas

Among the top-10 in OWHL scoring this season, the St Catharines, Ontario native has 40 points in 21 games, putting her at just over a goal per game scoring pace. She plays hard and physical, which helps to wear down the other team and generate chances. Great stick handling and foot speed separate her opponents, and her vision to see open lanes to teammates creates game-breaking opportunities.

Megan Mossey, D, Etobicoke Dolphins

Mossey is as electric a defender as you can find in the league, as she currently sits third in scoring with 50 points through 30 games, and is a constant on the scoresheet. A future Golden Gopher, Mossey's strength and size help her open lanes, generate high danger scoring chances, but also defend at an elite level. When the game is on the line, Mossey is the exact player you want on the ice, both for her defence, but also her ability to close out games. She leads the U22 Elite league with 6 game-winning goals.

Kali Maechtel, D, Whitby Jr Wolves

A steady presence on the blueline, Maechtel generates chances using her strong puck-handling abilities and keen eye. She knows how to slow the play down, transitioning the puck from defence to offence with ease, and finding her teammates off the rush. While this is her first time representing Canada at the U-18 Worlds, the Boston University commit has represented Team Ontario at the Nationals, where she took a big step this past year, scoring four points in six games. Through 23 games with the Wolves in the U22 Elite league, Maechtel has 21 points, once again highlighting her offensive abilities.

With a lineup that boasts scoring threats top to bottom, a defence corps that's strong at both ends of the ice, and goaltenders more than capable of stealing games, capturing gold is very much an achievable goal for this group.

The tournament begins Saturday, January 10, with a morning matchup between the United States and Slovakia. Canada takes to the ice for their first game later that same evening against Switzerland.