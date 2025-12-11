Canada Allows 10 For First Time Ever As USA Continues Rivalry Rout

For the first time in Canadian women's hockey history, Canada's senior national team allowed their goals against to hit double digits in a single game. It came Wednesday night in Edmonton as USA routed Canada 10-4.

The previous high stems back to the 2012 World Championships when USA beat Canada 9-2.

Abbey Murphy continued her dominance over Canada recording a four point night, including two goals in the win. Her second goal of the night was USA's record setting 10th goal of the evening.

Veteran American forwards Kelly Pannek and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had three point nights with Pannek scoring twice and adding an assist, while Coyne Schofield had a goal and two helpers. The Minnesota Frost teammates also saw fellow Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme score in the win.

Other American goal scorers in the game included Alex Carpenter, Kirsten Simms, Tessa Janecke, and Jesse Compher.

On the Canadian side, Sophie Jaques had a pair, while Sarah Fillier and Julia Gosling had the others.

Through three games, USA has outscored Canada 20-4 winning all three.

The teams will play again Saturday for the fourth and final game of the Rivalry Series. It will be the final warm up game for both teams ahead of the 2026 Olympics.