Canada Announced Women's U-18 National Team For IIHF World Championships In Nova Scotia

Hockey Canada has announced their 25-player roster ahead of the IIHF Women's U-18 World Championships slated to take place this January in Nova Scotia.

“The coaching staff is incredibly excited to work with this committed group of young athletes. We will continue to build on the qualities we feel necessary to be successful on the international stage,” said head coach Vicky Sunohara said.

“With a strong mix of returning veterans and new additions, we have a team ready to represent Canada with pride as we prepare to compete for gold on home ice.”

Returning from the 2025 World Championship gold medal roster are nine players who will serve as veteran leadership for Canada. Among those players are Kate Viel, Rosalie Trembley, Caileigh Tiller, Rachel Piggot, Hayley McDonald, Maddie McCullough, Anais Leprohon, and Alide Korte.

Canada's roster also includes a number of players who represented the nation at the U-18 summer series against USA. That list includes Kendall Doiron, Adrianna Milani, Megan Mossey, Kennedy Sisson, Chelsea Tiller, Aurora Matt, Kali Maetchel, Avery Jones Jaylee MacKinnon, Sofia Ismael, Maggie Hughson, Lea-Rose Charrois, and Rowan Houweling.

There are four members of Canada's U-18 roster who were not with Canada at the 2025 tournament or summer series. The newcomers including netminder Maija St-Pierre, defender Madison Terry, and forwards Madison Levesque and Laurie Aubin.

“We are incredibly proud of all 25 athletes named to Canada’s National Under-18 Women’s Team for the upcoming world championship,” said Cherie Piper, Canada's senior manager of player development and scouting.

“These players represent the immense talent in Canada and are the building blocks for Canada’s National Women’s Team. We are confident in this group’s ability to represent Canada with our goal of defending gold in Cape Breton in January.”

Canada will play in Group A of the tournament alongside Switzerland, Sweden, and Hungary, while Group B at the tournament includes Finland, Slovakia, Czechia, and USA.

Canada opens the tournament against Switzerland on January 10 at 8:30 pm.

Canada won gold at the 2025 tournament.