Canada Optimistic Hannah Miller Will Be Eligible For The Olympics

Team Canada feels optimistic they'll have one of the PWHL's top players available to join their roster in time for the 2026 Olympic in Milano Cortina.

According to a report today from TSN's Kenzie Lalonde, recent communication between Hockey Canada and the IIHF has given Canada hope that Hannah Miller will be eligible to represent her country at the 2026 Olympics.

Miller became a dual passport player while competing in China and represented China internationally at the World Championships and Olympics. The British Columbia product applied to be eligible to play for Canada at the 2025 World Championships, and was named by Hockey Canada to the roster, but was later deemed ineligible falling just short of the time frames required.

"Last week we did get an update, something that just makes us believe that now we'll get an answer pretty shortly, and the update gave us confidence that it's likely going to be positive for us," Gina Kingsbury, Canada's general manager told Lalonde.

"...we finally got some correspondence back, and we feel good about the direction it's going, and I believe we will hear an answer shortly."

Miller is signed to play with PWHL Vancouver this season after joining the club in free agency. She spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, where her two season totals place the 29-year-old 7th all-time in league scoring.

Hailing from North Vancouver, Miller twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships winning gold both times.

Miller is not the only dual passport player who will compete at the Olympics, although she's the only player in this situation attempting to join Canada or USA, the perennial international powers of women's ice hockey. On the flip side of the situation, a former Canadian Olympian, Laura Fortino is expected to play for the host Team Italy.

