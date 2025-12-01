Canada's Names 25-Player Roster For Final Leg Of Rivalry Series

Canada named their 25-player roster ahead of their final tune up for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy who will face-off against Team USA at the final leg of the Rivalry Series later this month in Edmonton.

The roster includes 20 players who were part of Team Canada's November Rivalry Series roster that fell 4-1 and 6-1 to USA in Cleveland and Buffalo respectively.

“We are excited to bring our rivalry with the Americans back to Edmonton, giving fans one last chance to watch and cheer their hockey heroes before the Olympics,” said Kingsbury. “These last two games are crucial in our preparations with the Milan Cortina Games less than 70 days away. We are confident we have built a group that will give us a chance to be successful as we finish off the series in front of our fans and a hometown crowd.”

Among the newcomers this time around are Ottawa Charge members Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, and Jocelyne Larocque. Clark missed the first leg of the Rivalry Series with an injury. Also joining Canada for this stage are Montreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens and defender Nicole Gosling.

Returnees to the roster from the November Rivalry Series stop include netminders Kayle Osborne and Emerance Maschmeyer, defenders Erin Ambrose, Claire Thompson, Renata Fast, Sophie Jaques, Ella Shelton, and Chloe Primerano, and forwards Sarah Fillier, Jennifer Gardiner, Julia Gosling, Caitlin Kraemer, Emma Maltais, Kristin O'Neill, Marie-Philip Poulin, Danielle Serdachny, Natalie Spooner, Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull, and Daryl Watts.

Not returning from November's group are Micah Zandee-Hart, who was one of Canada's few standouts on the blueline, injured forward Sarah Nurse, defender Kati Tabin, forward Hannah Miller, who Canada has been working to make eligible in time for the Olympics, and goaltender Eve Gascon.

This is the second time in history the Rivalry Series will drop the puck in Edmonton. The first time came in 2017 when Jennifer Wakefield scored an overtime winner to give Canada a 2-1 win ahead of the 2018 Olympics.

Several members of Candaa's roster will also return to Rogers Place in Edmonton later this month for Edmonton's first of two stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour this season.

Canada and USA will play in Edmonton on December 10 and December 13.



