Canada Takes Positives And Turns Attention Forward To Olympics

Canada wasn't happy with their performance at the Rivalry Series. It was a four game stretch that saw Canada swept by the USA for the first time in Rivalry Series history, and that involved a 10-4 loss, the most goals ever allowed by Canada in a game.

Canada, however, realizes the Rivalry Series and Olympic Games are two very different events. One is part of the process, and one is what really matters. It's a veteran mindset that Canadian fans will hope pays dividends in Italy.

That was the message following USA's 4-1 win to close out the series.

“It’s different – the Rivalry Series and the Olympics," said Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin. "These four games are part of the process and we have to keep building and things don’t come easy. We have to put our head down, go to work and be ready to go. We’ll go back to our own teams and we have to hold each other accountable – both individually and collectively, connect virtually with meetings and go from there."

"We can’t get down over these four games; it’s hard to see the positives right now, but we have to take a step back, see where we’re at and how we can improve. It won’t be easy, it will be competitive, but we will focus on ourselves and go from there.”

In the four game series that included a pair of games in Edmonton, and single games in Buffalo and Cleveland, USA outscored Canada 24-7.

At times the team brought bad habits from other teams to the ice, and it culminated in a lopsided set of games. Head coach Troy Ryan believes his team knows what they need to do, and that they can spend the next month of independent preparation focusing on those details.

“The players have always been really good and attentive; I’ve never felt like they’re not trying to do their best or grasp the concepts," said Ryan.

"One of the messages they gave [as a group] was whether it’s the PWHL or college, at times they can sometimes get away with bad habits or details. The group encouraged everyone not to take the easy road for the next little bit, hopefully never, so it feels like second nature when they get to the Olympics. That message comes from me, but it’s stronger when it comes from themselves, and that was loud and clear in the dressing room.”