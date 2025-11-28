Czechia Names Women's National Team For Final Tune Up Ahead Of 2026 Olympics

Czechia has named their roster for the final leg of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Lahti, Finland from December 10-12. The roster looks closer to what Czechia might field at the 2026 Olympics with their top players from the PWHL and NCAA on board.

It comes after a disappointing performance from the team in November despite having much of their roster together at the Swedish stop on the tour. Head coach Carla MacLeod hopes her team will turn the corner from that event building toward the Olympic games.

"The tournament wasn't exactly ideal," said MacLeod in a translated new release. "There are things we need to improve and hopefully we will improve by December. That's what we will focus on. We ended it with a win, but the game wasn't what we wanted. We felt the gaps in the ending, probably the most."

In net, Michaela Hesová who plays for Dartmouth in the NCAA, returns alongside veteran Klára Peslarová. They'll be joined by Julie Pejšová as the third. Both Hesová and Peslarová saw game action at the 2025 World Championships in Czechia.

Czechia's blueline will be without Andrea Trnkova who has not played since October after suffering an injury with Clarkson University in the NCAA. She's considered one of Czechia's top defenders. They will however, have the full force of their PWHL cohort, past and present with Aneta Tejralova (Seattle), Daniela Pejsova (Boston), Dominika Laskova (SDE), and Noemi Neubauerova (EV Zug) on board. Neubauerova is in her first season transitioning to the blueline after spending her career as a forward. The group will also be anchored by Sara Cajanova (Brynas), considered one of the top blueliners outside the PWHL, along with Adele Fromova (SC Kolin) and Klara Seroiszkova (HC Davos).

Up front, Czechia looks to pack some punch including Kristýna Kaltounková (New York), Natálie Mlýnková (Montreal), Kateřina Mrázová (Ottawa), Denisa Křížová and Klára Hymlárová (Minnesota), and Tereza Vanišová (Vancouver) from the PWHL. Tereza Plosová (Minnesota) and Adéla Šapovalivová (Wisconsin) have also emerged as impact players in the NCAA as rookies. Other returning veterans including Michaela Pejzlová (Ambri Piotta), Tereza Pištěková (SDE), and Vendula Přibylová (MODO) are back as well, as are youngsters Barbora Juříčková (HPK) and Linda Vocetková (Djurgardens) who are both destined for the NCAA in the near future.

According to general manager Tereza Sadilová, Czechia is using this stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour as an important phase in their Olympic preparations to see how they stack up against Finland, Switzerland, and Sweden. She also believes the PWHL roster of players will be more impactful this time around having more game experience under their belt.

"In Finland, we have an extremely demanding program in the form of three matches in three days," said Sadilová. "A really tough test that will test the team both physically and mentally. It will also be the last opportunity for the players to show their form and fight for a place in the final nomination for the Olympic Games. From my point of view, this is a key tournament, there is nothing to save on. We expect good hockey and a fight for places in the nomination. Compared to the last tournament, the PWHL players should already be at match pace, which should be reflected in their performance."