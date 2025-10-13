Czechia's First Ever U-16 League For Girls In Full Swing

For years, Czech girls hockey players had two options, play exclusively on a boys' team, or jump immediately to the women's league. Now, there's another level of development open to girls hockey players in Czechia after the nation launched their first ever U-16 league, the Future Olympians Extraliga.

Players in this league will also be competing in other leagues, primarily with boys, but it's a new venture by Cesky Hokej to continue the nation's women's hockey growth.

There are 10 teams in the league, which launched in early September.

"I am very happy that the league was created and that I can be part of it. One of the reasons is that I can play with my friends and even create new ones," said Anna Dvořáková, a member of the Karlovy Vary team in a translated comment.

The hope is that the league will open new opportunities for girls in Czechia in their development.

"In my opinion, girls generally play a bit more intelligent, more combined hockey," said Adéla Jůzková, assistant coach for Černošice. "And in this league, the girls will have more time and will be able to improve in this area. Although I was surprised that they can also go physical."

Czechia continues to advance waves of talented players to the NCAA and PWHL. Two of those players, Czech national team captain and PWHL Vancouver defender Aneta Tejralova, and PWHL first overall pick and New York Sirens forward Kristyna Kaltounkova were at the opening games of the Future Olympians Extraliga.