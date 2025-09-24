Edmonton To Host Both Canadian Rivalry Series Games In December

Edmonton will host the Canadian leg of this year’s Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday. The games are set to take place December 10 and December 13 at Rogers Place, which is home to the NHL's Edmonton Oilers.

Both games have a 7pm puck drop, local time.

“We are thrilled to welcome both teams and eagerly anticipate two high-level, competitive games,” said Dean McIntosh, senior vice-president of revenue, fan experience and community impact with Hockey Canada. “We are grateful for the investment and support from our provincial partners and anticipate a positive economic impact for local businesses in bringing this world-class event to Edmonton. We are excited to celebrate the sport and inspire the next generation of fans as we also look to leave a lasting legacy in the community.”

The Rivalry Series this year was reduced to four games, with two taking place in the United States in November in Buffalo and Cleveland, while Canada will host the December stops. The Rivalry Series will play a crucial role in Canada and USA's preparation for the 2026 Olympics.

“As part of our training for the Olympic Winter Games, it is exciting to bring the Rivalry Series to fans in Edmonton and from across Alberta,” said Gina Kingsbury, general manager of Canada’s National Women’s Team. “These two games are a special moment for everyone involved and our players cannot wait to be in front of our home crowd, offering fans — particularly the younger generation — a chance to cheer their hockey heroes in person.”

Edmonton last hosted a Rivalry Series game in 2017, part of the preparation leg for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“We’re proud to welcome the national women’s teams from Canada and the United States to Rogers Place,” said Andrew Boitchenko, Alberta’s minister of tourism and sport. “It’s been eight years since our province has played host to the Rivalry Series, and we are looking forward to the competition and having the chance to cheer on Team Canada. Supporting events like this one not only celebrates hockey and its world-class athletes, but also showcases our province as one of the best places in the world to host international events.”

“Edmonton warmly welcomes the elite-level Rivalry Series, hosted by Hockey Canada,” said Eddie Robar, city manager with the City of Edmonton. “Fans everywhere will be so excited to see Canada's National Women's Team back in our hockey city again. The team will inspire many young girls and athletes as they watch their heroes in action. Our passion for hockey and reputation as a great host city will provide an exciting send-off for the final two games before the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Last year Rogers Place hosted a stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour with 17,518 fans witnessing the Toronto Sceptres defeat the Ottawa Charge 3-2 in overtime.