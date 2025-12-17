Finland Names U-18 National Team For IIHF Women's World Championship

After Canada and USA named their U-18 national teams ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Championships next month, Finland followed with their group this week. Finland used their final U-18 Women's Euro Hockey Tour stop last week to finalize their roster.

"Although the team's structure has been clear for a long time, some players made excellent use of their opportunities last week and grabbed a place in the competition in the very last meters," said head coach Mira Kuisma in a translated news release. "It's great that we got more competition, especially among the defenders, but there has also been more healthy competition on the offensive end in recent weeks."

"I think we have managed to assemble a team where the players are in the right roles and in the right places. We still have a few players whose situation we are monitoring due to injuries, but the hope and belief in their fitness is strong."

In net, Finland will bring Pihla Ikonen, Eerika Kujala, and Saimi Pesola. Ikonen has performed well in 10 appearances for HPK in Finland's Auroraliiga posting an 8-1-0 record along with a 1.37 GAA and .915 save percentage. 2010 born netminder Saimi Pesola plays in North America for the San Jose Jr. Sharks. It's a brand new trio for Finland as each of their goaltenders from the 2025 tournament aged out.

On the blueline, returning from last year's roster are Fanny Kyrkkö, Katariina Junnila, Neea Ketola, Viola Kärkkäinen, Oona Hämäläinen, and Viivi-Maija Ruonakoski. They'll be joined by a duo of newcomers in Iida Elomaa and Aino-Emilia Tammisto.

Up front Finland will bing back Tinja Tapani, Emmi Loponen, Siiri Friederiksen, Minea Huovinen, Yenna Kolmonen, Julia Kuhta, Senja Siivonen, Jannika Sten, and Tuulianna Artti. Aino Lehikoinen didn't play at the 2025 tournament, but returns from Finland's 2024 U-18 national team. Newcomers to Finland's forward group include Kiia Arvola, Daria Molchun, Noora Puhto, and Netta Siitonen.

Finland opens their tournament against Czechia on January 10.