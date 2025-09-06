Former PWHL Players Make Noise On Opening Day Of SDHL Season

PWHL fans would recognize several names that made significant contributions on the opening day of the SDHL season.

In Brynas' opening win of the season, a 2-0 shutout over Linkoping, former Boston Fleet goalie Klara Peslarova made 24 saves for the shutout. Former New York Sirens forward Noora Tulus assisted on both of Brynas' goals.

SDE HF defeated Djurgarden 6-1 in their opener. New signee Sam Cogan, who played for PWHL Toronto in the PWHL's inaugural campaign, and was a reserve with the Toronto Sceptres last season, scored a hat trick for SDE.

Former Montreal Victoire forward Gabrielle David played on Cogan's line picking up two assists. Former Minnesota Frost defender Charlotte Akervik picked up an assist for Djurgarden. Former Boston Fleet goalie Emma Soderberg made her first start of the season in net for SDE HF stopping 18 shots in their victory. Also in the lineup for SDE was former Montreal Victoire blueliner Dominika Laskova.

Other past and present PWHL players in action on the opening day for the SDHL were Ottawa Charge defender Emma Bergesen who signed a short term contract with HV71, and Toronto Sceptres draft pick Sara Hjalmarsson played for Linkoping.

Former Ottawa Charge forward Akane Shiga was back in action with Lulea after suffering a serious injury at the 2025 World Championships. Former PWHL Montreal forward Sarah Bujold also plays for Lulea.