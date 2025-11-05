France and Germany Prepare For Olympics At Deutschland Cup

The 2025 Deutschland Cup takes place from November 5-9 in Landshut, Germany, featuring national teams from Germany, France, Slovakia, and Hungary. For the hosts, and visiting France, it will be one of the final opportunities to prepare ahead of the 2026 Olympics.

Germany Enters Without Key Figures

Germany will be missing a handful of key players when they drop the puck at their home event including Nina Jobst-Smith, the 19th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft who recently signed a two-year contract with PWHL Vancouver. Jobst-Smith has been dealing with an injury and will remain in North America to recover and prepare for her rookie PWHL campaign. Germany will also be without three NCAA players in Nina Christof, Lilli Welcke, and Luisa Welcke, who are remaining with their schools, and forward Jule Schiefer who is also injured.

That said, Germany will still be a favorite at the tournament boasting PWHL players including netminder Sandra Abstreiter and forward Laura Kluge.

"We're looking forward to the fans and the atmosphere in Landshut," said head coach Jeff MacLeod in a translated release. "The Deutschland Cup is an important event for our Olympic preparation. That's also why the high level of attention and the buzz surrounding the tournament are a good stress test for us, helping us prepare for the challenge in February. Some key players will not be available, partly due to injuries. We hope that these important players will be fit again in time for the upcoming challenges. This, in turn, gives some players the opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage and integrate into the team structure, so that they can also put themselves forward for the Olympics."

France Coming Into Form

France will ice one of their best rosters in recent memory including an ever improving forward group. Boston Fleet forward Chloe Aurard headlines the group traveling to Germany next week alongside veterans Estelle Duvin and Clara Rozier who both continue to play professionally in Switzerland. The French will only be missing NCAA rookie Jade Barbirati who got off to a strong rookie campaign with Quinnipiac before suffering an injury that will keep her home.

Manon le Scodan who is a rookie with Clarkson in the NCAA, and veteran Lore Braudit, who plays in Germany, are two other players to watch up front. France gained entry to the 2026 Olympics after the IIHF and IOC decided to continue their ban of Russian teams from the tournament.

Slovakia Continues To Take Strides

While Slovakia remains outside the top group in international competition, the nation is closing that gap quickly and could begin surprising traditional women's hockey nations.

A trio of the nation's top young players leading this shift, Nela Lopusanova (Bishop Kearney, 19U), Tatiana Blichova (Lindenwood, NCAA), and Michaela Paulinyova (Lindenwood, NCAA) won't be in attendance, but that's no reason to disregard the Slovakian side.

Slovakia will have their first current NCAA player in years on the roster in Lilien Benakova who is playing for St. Lawrence, as well as young prospect Ema Tothova who is currently playing in Sweden, but will join Ohio State in North America next year. Netminder Livia Debnarova who is playing in the OWHL with the Ottawa 67s this season will also be in the mix.

Expected to lead Slovakia's charge at the tournament, however, are players including Janka Hlinkova, Barbora Kapicakova, Lucia Haluskova, and Julia Matejkova.

Hungary Finding Their Way Back

After a few seasons bouncing between the top division of the World Championships and Division 1A, Hungary has fallen off. They also missed qualification for the Olympics in a last second flurry against Germany. Now the nation is looking to find their way back, but currently, women's hockey in Hungary is simply treading water internationally.

Their top up and comers, forwards Regina Metzler and Emma Kreisz, as well as defender Alexandra Cservjacsenko will remain in the NCAA, as will Zsofia Pazmandi, who continues to improve. Coupled with the absence of Fanni Gasparics due to her pregnancy, and offensive leader Alexandra Huszak who will be in camp with the PWHL's Ottawa Charge fighting for a roster spot, and Hungary is bound to struggle in Germany. Hungary will also enter their first season without Taylor Baker on their blueline, who stepped away from hockey after she was unable to stick in the PWHL. They are also without young star Reka Hiezl who is playing at Shattuck St. Mary's this season in North America.

Hungary will look to veterans like Lotti Odnoga, Mira Seregely, Franciska Kiss-Simon, Maddie Leidt, and netminder Aniko Nemeth to hold them in. This is a nation looking for a new identity internationally, and there will be chances for new faces to step forward at the Deutschland Cup.