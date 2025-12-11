France, Japan Playing Four Nations Tournament In Final Stretch Of Olympic Preparation

Nations across the globe are in their final stretch for Olympic preparations. That includes women's hockey teams. In Dunkirk, France, the French will host a Four Nations event this week beginning December 11 with France, Japan, Hungary, and Slovakia facing off from December 11-13.

French Set To Bring Their Best

The French are underdogs at the Olympics having snuck in as qualifiers after the IIHF and IOC ruled Russia ineligible for the event. That doesn't mean they intend to be an easy win for any team in Group B.

France has their strongest possible roster together this week as they host a tune up event on home soil. Up front that includes not only veteran pros such as Chloe Aurard, Clara Rozier, Estelle Duvin, and Lore Braudit, as well as rising NCAA players Manon le Scodan, Jade Barbirati, and Julia Meslplede.

If there's a weakness in France's hopes, it's their blueline. With more defenders playing abroad this season, they'll come slightly more prepared for the speed of opposing nations, but there will certainly be moments when Alice Philbert needs to make a key save in France's net.

Japanese Lineup Looks Familiar

Japan's roster hasn't had a lot of turnover from recent international competitions. You know Japan will bring a fast and intelligent roster. Akane Shiga will headline Japan's roster at the Four Nations tournament, followed by her sister Aoi Shiga and defender Ayaka Hitosato who are all playing in Sweden this season.

There will be plenty of familiarity on Japan's roster with seven members of their team coming from Daishin and five from Peregrine in Japan's women's league.

NCAA Players In For Slovakia

It's a trade off for Slovakia who will be without Ema Tóthová, Barbora Kapičáková and Lucia Drábeková who are playing in Sweden, but they'll gain NCAA rookies Tatiana Blichová and Michael Paulínyová who weren't with Slovakia at their most recent international event.

Slovakia will also remain without Nela Lopusanova who is in North America with Bishop Kearney.

Slovakia has a growing talent pool at all positions, as they are a nation on the precipice of bigger things.

Can Hungary Begin Their Bounce Back?

Hungary narrowly missed the Olympics, and they haven't found their way back to the top division of the World Championships since 2023. They have some solid pieces to their roster and have found new and young talents like Maddie Leidt and Reka Hiezl to bolster their existing lineup, but they're certainly short on star power.

Hungary will be without Alexandra Huszak who missed Ottawa Charge camp last month with an injury.