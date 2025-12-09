Goldeneyes Draft Pick Chanreet Bassi Signs In Sweden

Chanreet Bassi, a 2025 PWHL Draft selection of the Vancouver Goldeneyes has signed in Sweden with the SDHL's Linköping HC.

"I am really happy to sign for LHC. I am looking forward to getting started with the team and meeting everyone on the team. The leaders were very welcoming and it felt right for me as a player. The city itself seems really nice and is about the same size as my hometown in Canada," Bassi said in a translated team news release.

The 24-year-old was a three time Canada West First Team All-Star with the University of British Columbia where she scored a career high 32 points in 28 games.

"With some injuries and Sara Hjalmarsson leaving for the PWHL, we needed to review our offense," said manager Sabina Eriksson. "Chanreet is a right-handed forward, a so-called playmaker who has scored a lot of points in her last few seasons. At this point in the season, it is important to find the right character who will fit well into our close-knit group. Chanreet is a player who works hard, is smart on the court and will come in with good energy. I look forward to seeing her on the big ice and welcoming her to the LHC."

Bassi attended training camp for the Vancouver Goldeneyes appearing in two exhibition games before being released.

Bassi was Vancouver's 6th round pick, 48th overall.