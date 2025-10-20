Ice Hockey Australia Chooses To Defund Top Women's League

Ice Hockey Australia recently handed their nation's top women's league a serious blow, as the national governing body reportedly has decided to defund the Australian Women's Ice Hockey League (AWIHL), slashing support by 60% ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The cut follows the removal of Ice Hockey Australia's president and chair of the board Dr. Ryan O'Handley after it was discovered the organization had misreported finances, specifically the extent of financial losses from 2025.

The AWIHL is set to kick off their 2025-26 season with all six teams in action on November 8. Teams heading into the 2025-26 season include the Sydney Sirens, Melbourne Ducks, Melbourne Ice, Perth Inferno, Brisbane Lightning, and Adelaide Rush. All members of Australia's senior national team currently play in the AWIHL.

Veteran Australian reporter Sandi Logan was the first to report the issue speaking to several past and present members of Australia's national team about the reduced funding.“

The decision to cut funding for women’s ice hockey just weeks before the national league begins is not only short-sighted, but disrespectful,” said Stephanie Boxall. Boxall, 52, is a former Australian national team member, whose name now adorns Australia's national championship trophy. “Since the late ’90s, women’s hockey has been forced to build its game with little meaningful support from IHA."

The Melbourne Ice were the 2024-25 AWIHL champions. Former NCAA Division 1 women's hockey player Elizabeth Scala was the league's leading scorer for the Perth Inferno.