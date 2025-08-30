It was an undefeated finish for the Finnish national team at the opening leg of the 2025-26 Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Kloten, Switzerland.

The dynamic duo of Michelle Karvinen and Elisa Holopainen were again nearly untouchable as Finland dominated Switzerland winning 5-0 while only allowing 11 shots against.

Holopainen opened the scoring for Finland just over three minutes into the game with Karvinen providing the primary assist, and Susanna Tapani adding a helper as well.

In the opening game of the tournament, Karvinen and Holopainen each recorded five point games with Holopainen scoring a hat trick and Karvinen scoring twice, while assisting on each other's goals.

In their final game, after Holopainen scored the opener, Karvinen scored twice in the second period with Holopainen assisting on both. The result was both finishing with four goals and four assists for eight points in three games.

Petra Nieminen and Siiri Yrjölä scored the others for Finland. Anni Keisala made 11 saves for the shutout.

Czechia Finishes Second

Czechia won a low scoring affair against Sweden 2-1 to claim second place in the tournament with their only loss coming to the Finns. Vendula Pribylova opened the scoring for Czechia before Ebba Hedqvist tied the game on the power play.

In the third period, Minnesota Frost forward Klara Hymlarova scored the game winner for Czechia. Klara Peslarova and Michaela Hesova split the game for Czechia making 13 and 16 saves respectively. Emma Soderberg had a much better game this time around stopping 21 of 23 shots faced.