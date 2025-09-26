Long Time Canadian National Team Star Rebecca Johnston Formally Retires

Rebecca Johnston, one of the top goal scorers in Canadian women's hockey history, has announced her retirement from international competition.

“Hockey has given me more than I could have ever imagined: lifelong friendships, lessons in resilience and teamwork, and moments that will stay with me forever,” Johnston said via release. “What I will miss most are the little things: the locker room laughs, the feeling of stepping on the ice with my teammates and the unshakable bond of chasing a common goal together. Representing Canada has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I will always carry that pride with me.”

Over her career with Canada, Johnston competed in 12 world championships, winning three gold medals, eight silver, and one bronze. Her Olympic career was just as successful, as she won three gold medals and one bronze while donning the red and white in four Olympic Games.

Johnston had not played for Canada since the 2023 World Championships in Brampton, Ontario, but took the step, as many international players do, to formalize her retirement. The move will open doors for potential recognition including from the IIHF and Hockey Hall of Fame.

Johnston's goal-scoring talent in junior hockey carried over to her collegiate career with Cornell University, where her offensive production grew each of her four year with the program. Among her many accolades, she earned ECAC and Ivy League Rookie of the Year honours in 2008, was named First-Team All-ECAC Hockey all four seasons, and was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top-10 finalist three times.

Johnston also faced significant setbacks during her career, including hip and back injuries in 2015-16 and a career-threatening Achilles rupture in 2020, but her perseverance and determination, both skills which aided her on the ice, helped her to continue achieving at the highest level, which included two Clarkson Cup titles with the Calgary Inferno.

“Rebecca’s impact on the international game has been remarkable, representing Canada in four Olympic Games and 12 world championships,” said Gina Kingsbury, general manager of Canada’s National Women’s Team, via release. “Deemed one of Canada’s best skaters ever, Rebecca brought a tremendous amount of skill to the teams she proudly represented. Her contributions on the ice helped shape some of this country’s most memorable moments. On behalf of Hockey Canada, we thank Rebecca for her outstanding career and everything she has given to our program and the game.”



Rebecca Johnston, who is now a Player Development coach with the Calgary Flames, retires from the game, leaving a lasting mark as one of Canada's top goal scorers and positioning her as a strong candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honour.