MoDo Signs Goaltender Tindra Holm to Multi-Year Extension

Tindra Holm is an interim member of MoDo no longer. The 24-year-old Skellefteå native signed with the team as an emergency stop gap in the middle of September, when it became clear that the team’s big off season acquisition, goaltender Lauren Bench, would be sidelined long term with an undisclosed injury.

Holm made an immediate impact between the pipes for MoDo, winning her first two starts against Luleå and Skellefteå respectively. Since her baptism by fire, she has amassed a record of 4 wins and two losses, and has cemented herself as the team’s number one goalie. The club’s Sport Director, Björn Edlund, is very pleased with what Holm brings to the table. “She is a good person, a fierce athlete, and has the competitive drive we seek to foster in MoDo,” he is quoted as saying on the team’s website. “She has performed well in the matches she has played, has injected new spirit into training, and has contributed both on and off the ice.” Holm’s efforts have been rewarded in the form of a three year contract, a great vote of confidence in a league where two year agreements are the standard.

“My first thought was, ‘what? Three years? Really?’ But now that I’m used to the idea, it feels great. I now have peace of mind, knowing that I will be here for the next few years. I’ve moved around a lot the last few seasons, and it feels nice to finally have a place to land.”

Born and raised in Skellefteå, Holm first moved to Örnsköldsvik to play for MoDo in 2018. After two seasons as a back up, she left for Luleå, where a strong season (12-1, 1.46 GAA) lead her to NCAA division 1 hockey at Long Island University. She shone in New York, where she played three outstanding years before finally transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for her final college season. Despite again putting up excellent stats (7-1-1, .932 SV%, 1.33 GAA), Holm began this season without a pro contract.

Despite the uncertainty, Holm continued to work out as she waited for an opportunity to present itself. “I’m from Skellefteå and know a lot of people in the organisation, so I was able to skate with the SDHL team and the u18s, and sometimes get some free ice with my dad and brother as shooters,” she shared via text message. “Now, I’m super happy to be back in MoDo! Not having a team at the start of the season has really made me appreciate being able to play so much more.”

Holm and MoDo are back in action on Saturday against Färjestad after a big 3-2 win over SDE on Thursday night.