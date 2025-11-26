Muller Headlines Swiss Roster For Final Olympic Tune Up In December

At the November stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour, Switzerland left their top players at home in favor of youth. At the final tour stop of the season, to be held from December 10-12 in Finland, the Swiss will bring an experienced roster that could look very close to their Olympic lineup come February.

Both Swiss PWHL players, Boston Fleet assistant captain Alina Muller, and New York Sirens rookie defender Nicole Vallario, will be in attendance. As will their entire NCAA and U Sports contingent of Naemi Herzig (Holy Cross), Alessia Baechler (Northeastern), Monja Wagner (Union College), Laura Zimmermann (St. Cloud State), and Vanessa Schaefer (British Columbia).

“We are traveling to Finland with an experienced team. Our goal is clear: We want to further develop our game against strong opponents and consistently improve so that we are optimally prepared for the upcoming 2026 Olympic Games,” said head coach Colin Muller in a translated news release.

Bolstering Switzerland's lineup are several veterans who did not play in Sweden at the November stop. Andrea Brändli, who plays for Frölunda in Sweden headlines that group. She's emerged as one of the top goaltenders in the world and is expected to join the PWHL next season. Other returnees who were not in Sweden include players like longtime captain Lara Stalder and offensive standout Rahel Enzler, who both play for EV Zug, as well as defender Lara Christen of SC Bern, among others.

Rounding out Switzerland's crease alongside Brändli and Wagner is Saskia Maurer (SC Bern). With Christen, Baechler, and Vallario on the blueline, Switzerland brings Annic Büchi (EV Zug), Alena Lynn Rossel (SC Bern), Shannon Sigrist (ZSC Lions) and Stefanie Wetli (SC Bern). Up front with Muller, Stalder, Herzig, Zimmerman, Enzler, and Schaefer are Leoni Balzer (HC Davos), Sinja Leemann (SC Bern), Lena-Marie Lutz (HC Ambri-Piotta), Alina Marti (EV Zug), Kaleigh Quennec (SC Bern), Noemi Ryhner (EV Zug), Lisa Rüedi (ZSC Lions), and Ivana Wey (EV Zug).

Switzerland won a historic bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics, and were fourth in 2022. The nation however, has not been able to get back to the podium at the Olympics or World Championships since 2014, finishing fourth at the Worlds in 2021, 2022, and 2023.