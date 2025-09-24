Netherlands Legend Savine Wielenga Announces Retirement

Savine Wielenga, perhaps the best player to ever compete for the Netherlands in women's hockey, has called it a career officially announcing her retirement on social media this week.

"The end. Forever thankful for the game of hockey and everyone I got to share it with," wrote Wielenga.

The 36-year-old played in her first World Championship for the Netherlands 18 years ago in 2007. Helping the Netherlands earn promotion in 2018 to the Division 2A tournament, Wielenga led her national team to another promotion in 2019 to the Division 1A level earning tournament Best Forward honors scoring eight goals and 10 points in five games captaining the Netherlands.

Wielenga spent the past six seasons in the SDHL playing her final campaign in 2024-25 with Linkoping. She again captained the Netherlands in 2024-25 at both the Olympic Games qualifiers and World Championships where she scored five points in five games.

Wielenga retires as the Netherlands' all-time leader in goals, assists, points, and games played internationally.