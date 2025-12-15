Picking USA's Olympic Roster Following The Rivalry Series

USA may have lost to Canada at the Beijing Olympics in 2022, but that was a different Canadian team. This time around, it's USA's gold to lose after dominance at the Rivalry Series outscoring Canada 24-7 in four games. It was USA's first ever sweep, and when you go back to the preliminary and gold medal game at the 2025 World Championships, USA has now won six straight against the Canadians.

USA doesn't need to make changes to their roster, and the most difficult decisions will be between 1A and 1B candidates at any position.

Here's a hand picked look at a 25-player roster USA could bring to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Olympics.

Forwards

From the veteran leaders in Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, and Hayley Scamurra, to young talents like Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Taylor Heise, and Hannah Bilka, this roster has it all. Speed, physicality, skill, and structure.

The biggest decisions are of the depth nature for USA. Players like Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher, Lacey Eden, and Joy Dunne are all fighting for final spots.

Zumwinkle and Dunne have the edge on that group based on how they were deployed at the Rivalry Series as part of a consistent fourth line that also included Britta Curl-Salemme. Compher has Olympic experience and is coming off a big PWHL season which could help her case. The good news for USA however, is that there are only right answers when it comes to filling their final spots.

Defenders

No one is cracking USA's top six from the outside. It's a group that will include Megan Keller, Haley Winn, Lee Stecklein, Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, and Cayla Barnes.

The only competition is for USA's seventh spot, which is up for grabs between Rory Guilday, Savannah Harmon, Emma Peschel, and Anna Wilgren. USA could lean on Harmon's experience, look for Guilday's size and upside, or choose security in Wilgren's ability to defend. Their top six is mobile and can generate offense. Based on the Rivalry Series, Guilday is the leading contender as the only bubble defender to appear in more than a pair of games. Peschel is likely the odd-woman out of this debate, despite her upside. She might have the highest ceiling moving forward of USA's bubble players and given a season in the PWHL, could be in the mix for national team time.

Goaltenders

When you've got Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips, you've got riches beyond riches. USA loves Ava McNaughton as their third, and for good reason, but given the brevity of an Olympic tournament, it does seem odd not to bring a veteran as their third. Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney have both shown their ability to win title games in the PWHL, and internationally. They're also extremely well versed in the pressure of stepping in and starting after sitting given the goaltending carousel Minnesota has employed successfully. McNaughton will be USA's third, but if the nation wanted gold medal insurance, they'd be wise to call upon one of their pro goaltenders.

Picking Team USA - The Full Roster

Forwwards

Tessa Janecke - Alex Carpenter - Hilary Knight

Kendall Coyne Shofield - Taylor Heise - Kirsten Simms

Hannah Bilka - Kelly Pannek - Abbey Murphy

Joy Dunne - Britta Curl-Salemme - Grace Zumwinkle

Hayley Scamurra

Extra Forwards: Jesse Compher - Lacey Eden

Defenders

Megan Keller - Laila Edwards

Caroline Harvey - Cayla Barnes

Lee Stecklein - Haley Winn

Extra Defender: Rory Guilday

Goaltenders

Aerin Frankel

Gwyneth Philips

Maddie Rooney