Predicting Canada and USA's Women's World Junior Rosters, If A Women's World Junior Tournament Existed

There remains a significant gap in international competition for women's hockey players. Following the U-18 World Championships, there is no World Junior tournament like men's hockey experiences. Instead, women's hockey players must wait until they can make a senior national team before they can again represent their nation.

It's not for lack of talent, as several nations across the globe could field talented U-20, or potentially as the IIHF has discussed, U-22 rosters.

This week men's teams started announcing their World Junior rosters, again highlighting the gap that exists for women.

If there were a U-20 championship bringing together the best players born in 2006 or later, here's what Canada and USA's rosters could look like.

Team Canada

Caitlin Kraemer (Minnesota-Duluth, 2006)

Stryker Zablocki (Northeastern, 2007)

Mackenzie Alexander (Princeton, 2006)

Sara Manness (Clarkson, 2007)

Claire Murdoch (Connecticut, 2006)

Sienna D'Alessandro (Minnesota, 2006)

Maxine Cimeroni (Ohio State, 2007)

Morgan Jackson (Northeastern, 2006)

Charlotte Pieckenhagen (Wisconsin, 2006)

Grace Outwater (Penn State, 2006)

Maxime Tremblay (Boston College, 2006)

Adrianna Milani (Etobicoke, 2009)

Caileigh Tiller (Burlington, 2008)

Chloe Primerano (Minnesota, 2007)

Emma Venusio (Wisconsin, 2006)

Makayla Watson (Quinnipiac, 2006)

Danica Maynard (Penn State, 2007)

Avery Pickering (Colgate, 2006)

Gracie Graham (Minnesota, 2006)

Kate Manness (Clarkson, 2007)

Hannah Clark (Minnesota, 2006)

Rhyah Stewart (Wisconsin, 2006)

Marilou Grenier (Limoilou, 2007)

Team USA

Maggie Scannell (Wisconsin, 2006)

Bella Fanale (Minnesota, 2007)

Ava Thomas (Boston College, 2006)

Macy Rasmussen (Ohio State, 2007)

Jordyn Petrie (Ohio State, 2006)

Josie St. Martin (Minnesota-Duluth, 2006)

Kassidy Carmichael (Ohio State, 2006)

Nora Curtis (Cornell, 2006)

Haley Box (Shattuck, 2008)

Morgan McGathey (Harvard, 2006)

Mercury Bischoff (Minnesota State, 2007)

Annabelle Lovell (Lovell, 2009)

Mikah Keller (Penn State, 2006)

Rose Dwyer (Cornell, 2006)

Sophie Morrow (Penn State, 2007)

Megan Healy (Princeton, 2007)

Taylor Senecal (Colgate), 2007)

Molly Boyle (Yale, 2006)

Chyna Taylor (Lovell, 2009)

Maggie Averill (Assabet, 2008)

Emi Biotti (Harvard, 2007)

Layla Hemp (Minnesota, 2006)

Ainsley Tuffy (Harvard, 2006)

Morgan Stickney (Shattuck, 2008)