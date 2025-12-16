    • Powered by Roundtable

    Predicting Czechia's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Ian Kennedy
    Dec 16, 2025, 15:11
    Czechia is looking for their first Olympic medal in program history. Here's The Hockey News' projected women's hockey lineup for Czechia at the 2026 Olympics.

    Czechia enters the 2026 Olympics having never medaled in women's hockey, while looking to change that. Czechia's roster continues to get stronger at each competition as more players from the nation turn professional in the PWHL, and join strong developmental programs at the NCAA level.

    This year Czechia enters the Olympics having won a pair of bronze medals at the World Championships since 2022. They have the 2025 PWHL first overall pick in Kristyna Kaltounkova, and a depth of skill throughout their roster. 

    The only spots up for grabs on Czechia's roster are depth roles between forwards 12-14, defenders 7-8 and their third goaltender position. It's a good situation to be in for Czechia.

    Here's a look at The Hockey News' projected Olympic women's hockey roster for Czechia.

    Forwards

    Adela Sapovalivova - Katerina Mrazova - Kristyna Kaltounkova
    Natalie Mlynkova - Michaela Pejzlova - Tereza Vanisova
    Denisa Krizova - Klara Hymlarova - Tereza Plosova
    Tereza Pistekova - Vendula Pribylova - Barbora Juříčková
    Linda Vocetkova - Anežka Čabelová

    Defenders

    Aneta Tejralova - Daniela Pejsova
    Andrea Trnkova - Dominika Laskova
    Sara Cajanova - Noemi Neubauerova
    Klara Seroiszkova - Adela Fromova

    Goaltenders

    Klara Peslarova
    Michaela Hesova
    Julie Pejšová