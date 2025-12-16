Predicting Czechia's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Czechia enters the 2026 Olympics having never medaled in women's hockey, while looking to change that. Czechia's roster continues to get stronger at each competition as more players from the nation turn professional in the PWHL, and join strong developmental programs at the NCAA level.

This year Czechia enters the Olympics having won a pair of bronze medals at the World Championships since 2022. They have the 2025 PWHL first overall pick in Kristyna Kaltounkova, and a depth of skill throughout their roster.

The only spots up for grabs on Czechia's roster are depth roles between forwards 12-14, defenders 7-8 and their third goaltender position. It's a good situation to be in for Czechia.

Here's a look at The Hockey News' projected Olympic women's hockey roster for Czechia.

Forwards

Adela Sapovalivova - Katerina Mrazova - Kristyna Kaltounkova

Natalie Mlynkova - Michaela Pejzlova - Tereza Vanisova

Denisa Krizova - Klara Hymlarova - Tereza Plosova

Tereza Pistekova - Vendula Pribylova - Barbora Juříčková

Linda Vocetkova - Anežka Čabelová

Defenders

Aneta Tejralova - Daniela Pejsova

Andrea Trnkova - Dominika Laskova

Sara Cajanova - Noemi Neubauerova

Klara Seroiszkova - Adela Fromova

Goaltenders

Klara Peslarova

Michaela Hesova

Julie Pejšová