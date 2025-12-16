Predicting Czechia's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Czechia enters the 2026 Olympics having never medaled in women's hockey, while looking to change that. Czechia's roster continues to get stronger at each competition as more players from the nation turn professional in the PWHL, and join strong developmental programs at the NCAA level.
This year Czechia enters the Olympics having won a pair of bronze medals at the World Championships since 2022. They have the 2025 PWHL first overall pick in Kristyna Kaltounkova, and a depth of skill throughout their roster.
The only spots up for grabs on Czechia's roster are depth roles between forwards 12-14, defenders 7-8 and their third goaltender position. It's a good situation to be in for Czechia.
Here's a look at The Hockey News' projected Olympic women's hockey roster for Czechia.
Adela Sapovalivova - Katerina Mrazova - Kristyna Kaltounkova
Natalie Mlynkova - Michaela Pejzlova - Tereza Vanisova
Denisa Krizova - Klara Hymlarova - Tereza Plosova
Tereza Pistekova - Vendula Pribylova - Barbora Juříčková
Linda Vocetkova - Anežka Čabelová
Aneta Tejralova - Daniela Pejsova
Andrea Trnkova - Dominika Laskova
Sara Cajanova - Noemi Neubauerova
Klara Seroiszkova - Adela Fromova
Klara Peslarova
Michaela Hesova
Julie Pejšová