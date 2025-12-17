Predicting Finland's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Finland will enter the 2026 Olympics with one of the strongest rosters they've fielded in recent memory. In particular, the nation's growing depth at forward will be something opposing nations will need to contend with.

In the past, nations outside Canada and the United States lacked the scoring depth to compete against the North American teams, but Finland's depth will challenge defensive groups.

Finland's Offensive Depth Growing

PWHL veterans Michelle Karvinen and Susanna Tapani will be central to their attack, as will the presence of the SDHL's top forward Petra Nieminen who has plans to join the PWHL next season. Beyond this trio are Viivi Vainikka, Noora Tulus, and Elisa Holopainen who themselves are a formidable group. During international tune ups, Emma Nuutinen proved she belongs, but it's no guarantee Finland picks the veteran forward. Other veterans in the mix for Finland up front include Jennina Nylund, Julia Liikala, Emilia Vesa, and Ida Kuoppala. NCAA players including Sanni Vanhanen, who is having an exceptional rookie season with Ohio State, as well as Julia Schalin and Sofianna Sundelin should also be in the mix.

Blueline Has Talent, But Lacks Depth

Barring injury or illness, Finland's blueline has a formidable top four featuring the ageless Jenni Hiirikoski, PWHL veteran Ronja Savolainen, top NCAA defender Nelli Laitinen, and stalwart Sanni Rantala. It's on Finland's third pair where question marks arise, but it's likely to feature Siiri Yrjölä and Elli Suoranta with Krista Parkonnen pushing. One wild card is forward convert Lisette Taks who adds size and offensive upside to their blueline.

Crease Competition Wide Open

Sanni Ahola is the obvious pick to serve as Finland's backbone in net, but Finland hasn't played her much internationally over the last year. Ahola has dealt with some injury concerns this season, and has felt the push from Emilia Kyrkkö in net, as well as veteran Anni Keisala who will want one more crack at an Olympic medal.

Predicting Finland's Final Olympic Roster

Forwards

Michelle Karvinen - Susanna Tapani - Petra Nieminen

Elisa Holopainen - Noora Tulus - Emma Nuutinen

Viivi Vainikka - Sanni Vanhanen - Julia Liikala

Julia Schalin - Jennina Nylund - Ida Kuoppala

Sofianna Sundelin

Defenders

Ronja Savolainen - Sanni Rantala

Jenni Hiirikoski - Nelli Laitinen

Siiri Yrjölä - Elli Suoranta

Lisette Taks

Goaltenders

Sanni Ahola

Emilia Kyrkkö

Anni Keisala