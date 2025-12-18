    • Powered by Roundtable

    Predicting Sweden's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Ian Kennedy
    Dec 18, 2025
    Updated at: Dec 18, 2025, 16:23

    Sweden is one of only five nations to ever medal in women's hockey at the Olympics. They look to return to medal contention this year. Here's The Hockey News' projected women's hockey lineup for Sweden at the 2026 Olympics.

    Sweden's women's hockey program continues to get better at the U-18 level, senior national level, and everywhere in between. They're a nation putting plans in place, and resources behind the development and growth of girls' and women's hockey, and the results are following.

    At the NCAA level, Sweden has a very strong group of young players, and the waves heading to North America to develop are getting bigger each season. Hilda Svensson, Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, Mira Jungaker, Jenna Raunio, and Ida Karlsson are all key components of this national program.

    Sweden's PWHL cohort has grown to four players as well with Sara Hjalmarsson, Lina Ljungblom, Maja Nylen Persson, and Anna Kjellbin in the league. That list will grow next season when Bouveng and Johansson make the jump from the NCAA, and they could be joined by the likes of Sofie Lundin and Hannah Thuvik if they choose to declare.

    If there's one question mark on this Swedish roster, it's who they'll ride in net. While it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Emma Soderberg would be Sweden's starter, the recent play of Ebba Svensson Träff has drawn that into question. She's been strong, and Sweden will be tempted to give her the crease.

    Sweden doesn't have the star power that other nations will bring to the table, but they have four lines and three pairings that will play with speed and compete. 

    Here's a look at The Hockey News' projected Olympic women's hockey roster for Sweden.

    Forwards

    Josefin Bouveng - Sara Hjalmarsson - Hilda Svensson
    Lina Ljungblom - Hanna Olsson - Hanna Thuvik
    Thea Johansson - Sofie Lundin - Ebba Hedqvist
    Nicole Hall - Lisa Johansson - Mira Hallin
    Elin Svensson

    Defenders

    Maja Nylen Persson - Anna Kjellbin
    Mira Jungaker - Jenna Raunio
    Linnea Johansson- Ida Karlsson
    Emma Forsgren

    Goaltenders

    Emma Soderberg
    Ebba Svensson Träff
    Tindra Holm