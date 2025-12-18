Predicting Sweden's Final Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

Sweden's women's hockey program continues to get better at the U-18 level, senior national level, and everywhere in between. They're a nation putting plans in place, and resources behind the development and growth of girls' and women's hockey, and the results are following.

At the NCAA level, Sweden has a very strong group of young players, and the waves heading to North America to develop are getting bigger each season. Hilda Svensson, Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, Mira Jungaker, Jenna Raunio, and Ida Karlsson are all key components of this national program.

Sweden's PWHL cohort has grown to four players as well with Sara Hjalmarsson, Lina Ljungblom, Maja Nylen Persson, and Anna Kjellbin in the league. That list will grow next season when Bouveng and Johansson make the jump from the NCAA, and they could be joined by the likes of Sofie Lundin and Hannah Thuvik if they choose to declare.

If there's one question mark on this Swedish roster, it's who they'll ride in net. While it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Emma Soderberg would be Sweden's starter, the recent play of Ebba Svensson Träff has drawn that into question. She's been strong, and Sweden will be tempted to give her the crease.

Sweden doesn't have the star power that other nations will bring to the table, but they have four lines and three pairings that will play with speed and compete.

Here's a look at The Hockey News' projected Olympic women's hockey roster for Sweden.

Forwards

Josefin Bouveng - Sara Hjalmarsson - Hilda Svensson

Lina Ljungblom - Hanna Olsson - Hanna Thuvik

Thea Johansson - Sofie Lundin - Ebba Hedqvist

Nicole Hall - Lisa Johansson - Mira Hallin

Elin Svensson

Defenders

Maja Nylen Persson - Anna Kjellbin

Mira Jungaker - Jenna Raunio

Linnea Johansson- Ida Karlsson

Emma Forsgren

Goaltenders

Emma Soderberg

Ebba Svensson Träff

Tindra Holm