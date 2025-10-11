SDHL Notebook: Pedersen and Toko Return, Tulus Player of the Month, and More

SDHL Notebook looking at Noora Tulus, Sydney Pedersen, SDE, Haruka Toko, and Frolunda.

Tulus named SDHL Player of the Month

Noora Tulus returned to the SDHL this year after a season with the PWHL’s New York Sirens. She wasted no time in making her presence felt, notching 12 points(6+6) in 8 games for Brynäs in September. After a trying year in North America where she struggled to find her footing with limited ice time, the Finnish vet is proving that she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Sydney Pedersen finally debuts for MoDo

Defender Pedersen, who signed her first pro contract with MoDo during the off season, broke her collar bone in an August exhibition game against Brynäs. After weeks of recovery, the Mercyhurst University alum finally made her SDHL regular season debut for MoDo in the team’s 3-2 victory over SDE on Thursday. Pedersen adds size and skill, and has ample scoring upside. In short, she makes MoDo a tougher team to play against.

SDE aiming to end 4-game skid

Since shutting out Skellefteå 3-0 on September 26, SDE has dropped four straight. They have shown flashes of brilliance, and the ability to overpower teams with their speed and intensity, but consistency has been hard to come by. Case in point: in their most recent loss to MoDo, they dominated the first period, coming out of the gates hard to take an early 1-0 lead before inexplicably backing off in the second. As a result, they not only squandered the lead but fell behind by two, eventually losing 3-2. The team has received consistently excellent goaltending from Kassidy Sauvé this year – can they return the favour with more goal support?

Haruka Toko makes long-awaited return for Linköping

After a devastating leg injury kept her sidelined for most of 2024-25 season and all of the playoffs, forward Haruka Toko will finally make her season debut this weekend. The 28-year-old Olympian’s shiftiness and vision make her a valuable asset, especially when lined up with a capable scorer like teammate Sara Hjalmarsson. At her best, Toko is a point-per-game playmaker who makes Linköping’s offense more fearsome.

Frölunda remains perfect

FHC is the only remaining unbeaten team in the SDHL, and they haven’t yet reached their ceiling. Last week’s 6-2 drubbing of second place Brynäs made a statement: Frölunda is a force to be reckoned with. Top scorer Elisa Holopainen somehow looks even faster than she did last season, and she’s added strength and heft to her small frame. Sofie Lundin’s game has matured – she’s playing smart, grown up hockey in all three zones and is consistently doing more things right away from the puck. New addition Jenna Goodwin, a native of Sherwood Park, the Alberta town that has produced a glut of professional hockey players, is still learning the Swedish game, but seems to be more comfortable (and dangerous) with each passing day. Emilia Vesa is using her speed and size to become a driver on offense. In short, Frölunda is a lot of fun to watch, and surely not much fun to play against.

All ten teams are in action this weekend. Games are streamed live on the SDHL’s YouTube channel.