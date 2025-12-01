Sweden Finds Introduction Of Body Checking To Women's Hockey Reduces Injuries

Two years before the PWHL ever dropped the puck on their inaugural season, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association was the first to re-implement body checking to women's hockey at the SDHL, NDHL, and junior levels.

The SDHL first made the rule change in 2022, which was quickly followed by the NDHL, Sweden's second highest women's league, and junior leagues across the nation.

The result, as Swedish officials had hopes, is an overwhelmingly positive response from players, as well as reduced injuries in women's hockey.

"Working on this project has been very inspiring and fun, with many challenges that have arisen along the way. I am proud of the work that has been done and that we have landed in a position where the vast majority sees the development positively," said Sara Ridderlund, who is responsible for women's and girls' issues at the Swedish Ice Hockey Association in a translated news release. "The work has come a long way, and even though the project is now ending, there is still work to be done to anchor this in all parts of our operations, across the country."

The response from players saw more than 85% considering the re-introduction of body checking to women's hockey as positive. For nearly 100 years, women were legally permitted to body check in ice hockey. A rule change to ban body checking from women's hockey was only implemented by the IIHF, and trickled down to all other leagues, in 1992. There were some loops, like the NCAA, that have always banned the act.

In Sweden, what has been a three year pilot project, is now transitioning into regular operation across the nation. Sweden sees it as an important step to impove their competitiveness internationally, as well as to bridge development gaps that existed between boys and girls' hockey.

Sweden Reports Injuries Decline Following Implementation.

Perhaps most notably in the global move that is occurring to implement body checking rules into women's hockey, shifts that recently occurred not only in Sweden, but in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League, and the EWHL, is Sweden's report that injuries have declined following the implementation.

According to Morgan Johansson, who is responsible for player safety across the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, preparation and awareness are two key factors in this development.

"From the perspective of player safety, I think that the element of a more physical game has increased awareness," said Johansson. "Now the players know that tackling and more physical play are allowed, which also means that they must be prepared. We see this increased awareness as a key factor in the number of injuries and concussions having decreased during the project period."

Sweden has taken a systematic approach to adding body checking, one that focuses on education and development alongside implementation. Along with the positive response and reduction in injuries, Sweden also noted positive changes to training practices that now allow men's and women's players to collaborate and train together based on better aligned skill sets required.

In the long run, the hope is that Sweden will soon begin to challenge Canada, USA, Finland, and Czechia for podium positions at international competitions. If recent evidence is any indication, the nation is heading in the right direction.