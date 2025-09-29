Team Canada Camp Underway In Toronto: News and Notes

Notes from day one of Team Canada’s second training block today in Toronto.

Troy Ryan and the coaching staff are aware that this is a time in the calendar when players would be working on their skill development and individual components, and it’s not beneficial to disrupt that rhythm with a team-heavy, concept-driven practice environment.

“Their summer is normally a chance for individual skill development, so we're aware that we're taking that time away from them. We want to make sure we're actually working with them to create that, that we're just a good resource for them because for us to have success, I think we have to set them up for success in their season.

“If we were to step out here right now and grind with them, you know, in September or October, I think it wouldn't really benefit us. So we're just trying to enhance their summer training, ease in some concepts and hopefully be good resources for them.”

Natalie Spooner is on the comeback trail and right where she needs to be.

“You can see it already that she looks different than she looks last year,” said Ryan. "The summer of training rather than rehabbing (which is what she did last off-season) has benefited her.

“For Natalie to be where she's at right now, she's maximized her summer training, and now she looks great, she looks like she's in a good spot.“

Chloe Primerano is turning heads, as usual. But she will be playing for the University of Minnesota this year, and not the typical centralized process that other young players went through in Olympic years.

“Chloe is one of those players that I almost wish we had the old centralization," said Ryan.

"I wish we had her on a daily basis and we got to play in 30 to 50 games and you really got a little bit more time with her because I think if if she's playing on a day to day basis with Renata Fast, with Jocelyne Larocque and all these great quality D, I think there would be just so much that she could gain from that.”

Other players commented on Primerano’s poise and skill at such a young age.

Sarah Fillier said, “It’s so exciting to see how confident she plays as a 17, 18 year old. I would love to have had that confidence when I came on the scene when I was 17, 18. She's just a great kid and everyone wants her to perform to her best abilities. I think she's got a lot of talent, so it's going to be really exciting to see her progress over the next couple months and years.”

Even though line combinations and pairings are not a priority yet in the process, some things emerge organically, like Marie-Philip Poulin and Daryl Watts working on a tricky drop pass play together after practice. Ryan said that the two roomed together in Calgary and Poulin might have come up with the idea to see if they had chemistry on the ice.

“Both highly skilled players that are very intelligent on the ice,” he noted.

“Definitely something you would consider. And if it's not something five-on-five, it's definitely something that you would be curious about on the power play.”

Sarah Fillier is eager to play center with this team, but realizes how many great pivots the team has in place already.

“I've built my whole game my entire life about changing, or breaking games open, playing center. So, we'll see if I get back to the middle, but I don't know, it's interesting because if I play wing, I can also play with Pou, with Nursey, with Blayre.

"There's so many talented centers on our team. So it's hard to say 'I want to play center' when there's really talented players already doing that in our league. So it's hard to say ‘no’ to being on the wing. I think it's good for me too, I feel like I added a lot to my game playing more confidently on the wing this year and kind of adjusting my game, which I feel like is always good, to add more tools to your toolbox.”