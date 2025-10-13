Team Canada Keeps Focus Forward After Toronto Training Block

Notes from the wrap-up of Canada's training block this week in Toronto:





The team concentrated on a little more scrimmage work in the final couple of days. According to coach Troy Ryan, this isn't typical, but they wanted to get more face-off practice and work on controlled shift lengths.

"I think overall we're happy," Ryan said. "We got a lot of good five-on-five work, a lot of really good power play work. A little bit of three-on-three work, which shows that more work is needed in that area."

Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer left the scrimmage on the final day after appearing to slightly tweak something in her lower body. According to Ryan, it was nothing to do with her injury from last season.

Players heard from performance coach Judy Riege, to focus on communication, accountability, and "breaking down barriers," where it isn't just the head coach sending the messages, but keeps the dressing room voices fresh.

Each training block the group has done something that's 'competitive,' something that's 'fun,' according to Ryan, and something that's 'new,' where the group learns together, and might find that different leaders emerge, or different dynamics occur that give the team some added insight and togetherness.

In Toronto, the group went sailing. "And that sounds really fun and enjoyable," he explained. "But it's very challenging. They're in boats with Olympic sailors that were tough."

Claire Thompson had some experience on the water, so she was one of the leaders in that group exercise.

The thirty players will all move on to the next training block in Montreal, but not all of them will be on the ice. There will be seven or eight who will work on different skills every day, which will rotate as the group practices on the ice in specific units. Ryan mentioned that the roster will continue to take shape as the PWHL season starts, and mentioned players like Jamie Lee Rattray, Ashton Bell, and Jaime Bourbonnais as examples of those who have been on the team in the past and who are still on the radar of Canada's management.