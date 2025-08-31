USA Defeats Canada for Gold, Norway Earns Bronze at Inaugural Women’s Para Ice Hockey Worlds

It was the medal round on the final day of action at the inaugural World Para Ice Hockey Women's World Championships. The first game featured a bronze medal matchup between Norway, who were playing in their first ever women's para ice hockey tournament, and Great Britain. The two best teams in the world, Canada and the United States, faced off for the gold medal in the second and final game of the day.

Norway's captain Lena Schroeder, who was dialled in and ready from the game's opening faceoff, wasted little time in giving her side the early lead, opening the scoring at 1:41 with a wrist shot in close to beat Great Britain's starter Nicole Hill.

Great Britain, who managed to settle in at the halfway mark of the first, found themselves playing defence for much of the frame. When they were able to gain the offensive zone, Norway was there with strong defensive plays, forcing turnovers and generating scoring chances at the other end. Schroeder would go on to complete the first period hat trick, and Alexandra Larsen would add another on a breakaway, to give Norway the 4-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The second period saw much of the same as the first, as Norway hemmed Great Britain in their own zone, pursued the puck with aggression, attacks that were led by the offensive pressure of captain Lena Schroeder and strong defensive play from forward Alexandra Larsen. Hill continued her strong play in goal for Great Britain, keeping the game close for her side, as she finished with 17 saves.

With the bronze medal within their grasps in the third period, Larsen scored her second, while Schroeder added to her game tally with her fourth to give Norway the 6-0 lead. Helen McGivern played strong defensively for Great Britain throughout the game, especially in the third, as she helped to box out Norwegian players net front, as well as block shots. That 6-0 score is how this game ended, as Norway brings home the inaugural bronze medal.

Goaltender Nicole Hill was awarded the Player of the Game award for Great Britain, while Norwegian goaltender Stine Fydenlund received the award for her side.

The final game of the tournament featured a matchup everyone had predicted, as Canada and the United States looked to battle it out in order to take home the inaugural gold medal. The US had the momentum heading into this game following their three-game sweep of Canada in the Sled Series back in March.

The United States was the stronger team in the opening frame, as they were able to leverage their strong cycle game to open lanes and create chances, led by forwards Kelsey DiClaudio and Lera Doederlein. Canada's goaltender Jessie Gregory, with 14 saves in the period, came up with multiple big time saves and did what she could to keep this game scoreless. The American's relentless offensive zone attack paid off, as DiClaudio scored a "Michigan" goal to give her side a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The US continued to showcase their offensive prowess in the second, as they increased their lead to 3-0 on the backs of goals from Catherine Faherty and Jamie Benassi. These quick goals were a direct result of how the US continually found a way to swarm the Canadian players as they would try to exit the zone, preventing any potential momentum shifts. DiClaudio would wrap up the period by scoring her second and third of the game to give the Americans a commanding 5-0 lead heading into the third.

Canada came out stronger in the third period, led by the offensive attack of forwards Alanna Mah and Raphaëlle Tousignant, but American goaltender Gabby Graves-Wake was up to task, making the saves when called upon. Canada was able to capitalize on a two-player advantage early in the period, as Mah made herself wide open in the slot to break the US shutout. That's as close as Canada was able to make it despite late period pressure, as the United States added two more, including DiClaudio's fourth, to make it 7-1 to take home the gold medal in the inaugural Women's World Championships. With the win, the US remain unbeaten against Canada through four tournaments and remain the best women's para ice hockey team in the world.

Peyton Vergie received the Player of the Game award for Canada, with Catherine Faherty receiving the award for the United States.

Following the game, individual awards were handed out, which saw Australian goaltender Erika Gosney receive both the Most Valuable Player and the Best Goaltender awards. Norway's Lena Schroeder took home Best Defender, while American Kelsey DiClaudio won both Best Forward and Most Valuable Player.

This tournament has shown how much the sport, and the level of competition, has grown, and how passionately fans of all ages support these athletes. Day in and day out, the stands were packed, leaving only standing room available to watch each game.

The level of camaraderie between each squad was on full display from start to finish, as each player knows the journey their opponents have been on and the many obstacles they have faced. The road to the 2030 Paralympic Games continues and the inaugural World Para Ice Hockey Women's World Championships was a big step towards their involvement.