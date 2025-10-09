USA Hockey Invites 31 Players To U-18 National Team Selection Camp

The U-18 World Championships are headed to Canada in 2026, and USA Hockey is set to bring together their final group of prospects to form a team they hope can take down Canada for gold.

The 31 players selected to attend the camp will come together from October 26-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, where USA's senior national team will also meet to prepare for the Rivalry Series and 2026 Olympics.

USA Hockey will need to make six cuts to get down to the 25-player roster limt ahead of the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia, from January 10-18, 2026. 10 players invited represented USA at the 2025 World Championships winning silver.

Forwards

Returnees Annabelle Lovell, Christina Scalese, Maddy Kimbrel, Jane Daley, Haley Box, and Kylie Amelkovich will play a major role up front. Box, who is playing in Canada this season with the Etobicoke Dolphins, is the leading returning scorer after recording six points in six games last year for Team USA.

Vying for the final spots up front are Lindsay Stepnowski, June Semling, Bria Schilling, Bailey Rupp, Emily Pohl, Zahra Nauhaus, Jillian McLaughlin, Catherine McCool, Talla Hansen, Alaina Gnetz, Lily Bromley, and Sydney Boss Krohn.

Two notable omissions from USA's roster are Mary Derrenbacher and Sydney Stoughton who were both members of USA's 2025 team. Both were also absent from USA's summer series. Derrenbacher, a recent Wisconsin commit, scored eight points in six games at both the 2024 and 2025 World Championships.

Defenders

Chyna Taylor, Maggie Averill, and Sloane Hartmetz headline USA's blueline as a trio of key returnees. Newcomers Olivia Braunshausen, Ava Decourcey, Taylee Manion, Addison McLay, Mia Miller, Kateryna Sander, and Alexia Ulrich will compete for the other roster spots on USA's roster. Ulrich is the only 2010 born player in camp with USA. The 5-foot-9 right-shot blueliner hails from Minnesota where she plays for Breck School.

Goaltenders

USA has a formidable group of goaltenders with Bianca Birrittieri, who has impressed throughout the summer series and early this campaign, and returnee Morgan Stickney, who played all six games for USA in 2025. They're joined by only one other goaltender, Cecilia Wielenberg, which means USA is set in net.