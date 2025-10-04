Women's World Championship Shift Makes For A Better Balance, And Opens Doors For The PWHL

Shifting the top division of the IIHF women's World Championship to November makes sense on many fronts. While it moves away from the IIHF's goal to synchronize competitions at all levels, it opens up new avenues for competition, and doors to the PWHL for players.

Since the PWHL was launched in 2024, the league has been forced to shut down for nearly a month at a time each spring to accommodate the IIHF World Championships. With other breaks already built into their calendar, including international breaks in November, December, and February, the fractured PWHL schedule made it hard for fans and teams to gain momentum.

By making the World Championship a preseason tournament, the PWHL will now only need to contend with a significant in season stoppage every four years for the Olympic Games. The PWHL will get their first taste of that experience this February as the best players in the world travel to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Olympics.

November Date Opens Doors For The PWHL

Without a major in season interruption, the PWHL can better balance their schedule. The lack of disruption will almost certainly allow the league to target more weekend games, less gaps between home contests for teams, and a more balanced travel schedule.

Similarly, it will open the opportunity for the league to continue to grow on their highly successful PHWL Takeover Tour, and perhaps look at new opportunities including the option to host an All-Star game, outdoor games, or even utilize a later international break to host games in Europe rather than shutting down completely.

For the PWHL, the league will also benefit from top stars arriving in midseason form, although the ever-present risk of injury will hang over teams as they watch their players compete internationally. In a few years as more international players continue to move to the PWHL, the league could even look at their own springtime event like the NHL's 4-Nations Face-Off.

While the benefits are obvious for the PWHL's scheduling, it also opens more doors for players.

Players Will Have More Opportunities

Some international players have made the choice to remain in Europe to more exclusively train with their national teams ahead of important international events. Now, that training will come primarily during the "offseason" allowing players who want to pursue the PWHL without impacting their national program to do so. A player could conceivably compete in a European league in September and October, represent their nation in November, and join the PWHL immediately after.

Similarly, with weeks gained in March and April, European leagues could shift their calendar allowing for an earlier start to playoffs. Over the last two seasons, a handful of signings from Europe have helped add depth to PWHL rosters after teams were eliminated overseas. Some teams however, remained in playoffs beyond the PWHL's roster freeze dates. If the women's hockey world works together to create a balanced schedule benefiting all leagues, more players could make the late season jump directly into the league creating another avenue for talent to join the league.

Fans Will See More Hockey

Not only will there be meaningful games held in November, but the shift could also be a saving grace for the Rivalry Series. Since the launch of the PWHL, the Rivalry Series has seen the number of games played drop from seven, to five, to four this season. Many believed the Series would soon stop altogether. With the World Championships now to be played before the PWHL year kicks off, it's possible, or perhaps even probable, women's hockey fans will see the Rivalry Series shift to host games in October. European, NCAA, and U Sports programs are all in full swing by October, with only the PWHL waiting until later in Fall to drop the puck. The Rivalry Series could now shift to a more compacted, and meaningful version of itself in September and October. The result is a shortened offseason, which will make women's hockey fans rejoice after living through the PWHL's six month offseasons as they stand right now.