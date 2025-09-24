2026 U-18 Canadian National Championships Headed To Newfoundland And Labrador For First Time

Hockey Canada announced details for the 2025 U-18 women's national championships, which for the first time will be held in Newfoundland and Labrador this November.

The tournament will take place at Glacier Arena in Mount Pearl and CBS Arena in Conception Bay South from November 2-8, 2025.

Hockey Canada also announced the schedules for various men's tournaments.

“We are excited to unveil the schedules for our four fall events that will happen across Canada in November and December, and to provide an opportunity for fans to secure their tickets to watch some of the top players compete in incredible communities,” said Dean McIntosh, senior vice-president of revenue, fan experience and community impact for Hockey Canada. “These are exciting events for participants and fans alike, and we are grateful for the commitment of our host committees, volunteers, community leaders and Members who help us create world-class experiences for everyone involved.”

The tournament will feature perennial powerhouse Ontario Red. In the 15 years a national title has been awarded, Ontario Red has won the crown 14 times with Ontario Blue beating Ontario Red in 2012 for the only other title.

Teams of players from Alberta, Atlantic, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, and Saskatchewan also compete against the two Ontario squads.

In 2024, Ontario Red forward Maxine Cimoroni was named tournament MVP. Cimeroni also won U-18 World Championship gold with Team Canada in 2025. This season she'll play NCAA hockey for Ohio State.