81-Year-Old Ginette Hatin Set To Become First Woman Ever Inducted To 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame

Ginette Hatin of La Prairie, Quebec will be recognized as the first woman inducted to Canada and USA's 80+ Hockey Hall of Fames. She'll join the USA's Hall October 4 in Denver, Colorado, and Canada's on October 25 in Gatineau, Quebec.

Hatin, 81, has played hockey since she was six years old alongside her brothers. She played with and against boys until the late 1960s when she moved to playing in all-women's leagues. Beginning in 1969, she spent 10 seasons playing for Quebec's senior women's All-Star team.