Capital Ice: Stories from Ottawa Women’s Hockey

The women's hockey season is finally back in Ottawa. Junior teams have returned to the ice, while the Charge have been active both in the community and abroad, and former local players continue to make their mark with their new teams.

Here's a look at the teams, players, and stories shaping the game in the nation's capital.

Ottawa Charge Updates

Ottawa camp invite Alexandra Huszak has signed with HK Budapest, and will start her season in the DFEL on September 20 against Mad Dogs Mannheim in Budapest. Defender Emma Bergesen signed a short-term contract with HV 71, but will return to the team ahead of training camp.

Summer camps wrapped this week at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre in Ottawa, with over 60 U-9 and U-13 players participating in drills, and attending sessions on nutrition and training. They were joined by players Gwyneth Philips, Rebecca Leslie, Élizabeth Giguère, and Alexa Vasko, alongside assistant coaches Haley Irwin, Pierre Groulx, and Greg Houde.

The PWHL also announced that fans can purchase replica home jerseys for all signed roster players for the inaugural teams, with Seattle and Vancouver available later in the fall when their uniforms are unveiled.

Ontario Women's Hockey League Results

Ottawa's women's teams opened their OWHA seasons with mixed results. The Senators dropped a 3-0 decision to Barrie, with starter Ivy Nellis making 37 saves (.930 SV%) in the loss, and fell 3-1 to Kingston, where Lexie Hatoum scored the lone goal.

Nepean began their season with a strong 9-2 win over OHA, led by strong performances from Maggie Hughson, three points, and Mallea McMullin, four points.

The 67s opened with a first period goal from Logan Robertson but fell 5-2 to Toronto Leaside, and then 7-0 to Durham West, with rookie goaltender Livia Debnarová making 40 saves in the loss.

East Ottawa split its weekend games with a 6-5 win over Champlain, followed by a 1-0 shutout loss to CEGEP Limoilou. Across the board, Ottawa's teams finished the opening weekend with a 2-5 record. They return to action on Friday and play games throughout the weekend.

Players to Watch

Maggie Hughson (F), Nepean Wildcats: the University of Connecticut commit is off to a strong start to the season, showcasing her speed and puck handling abilities. She most recently represented Canada at the National Women's U-18 team. Expect to hear her name a lot.

Mallea McMullin (F), Nepean Wildcats: another strong performance from a Wildcats forward. McMullin may fly under some radars, but she shouldn't. Reads plays well and has great foot speed.

Ivy Nellis (G), Ottawa Jr Sens: first season with the Jr Sens following a 20-game season with the 67s last year. She picked up right where she left off and looked great in net, despite the loss.

Livia Debnarová (G), Ottawa 67s: spent last season at Winchendon School, and represented Slovakia in the Division 1 World Championships, going 3-2-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a .942 SV%.

USports Preview

The Ottawa Gee-Gees will open their season on the road against Concordia University on October 3rd, with the Carleton Ravens next up at home against Waterloo on October 10th.

Where Are They Now

Akane Shiga, a forward from the inaugural PWHL team, returned to action following an injury at the World Championships. She opened her SDHL season with a three-point performance, helping Luleå defeat HV 71 to get their first win of the season, finishing 1-1 over the opening weekend.

Early Takeaways

The opening weekend of hockey in the nation's capital is now in the books, and while it produced mixed results, it also offered a glimpse of what's to come over this coming season. There were standout performances, community connections, and alumni who took what they learned here and are making their mark internationally.